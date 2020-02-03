HAVERHILL — It was predicted to happen and it has. Route 125 (South Main Street) in Bradford, where a Dunkin' opened about a year ago, has been the scene of six car crashes since early last year, including two this month.
At a City Council meeting last July, Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien expressed grave concern about the area being a danger for drivers. Her colleagues were quick to side with her, explaining that they, too, had been bracing themselves for bad crashes on the state highway.
"It's an accident waiting to happen," she said.
Police logged four accidents in that area between February and October of last year. Two more were logged this month, one on Jan. 11 at 2:35 p.m., and one on Jan. 18 at 7:49 a.m.
"The big concern is people driving north are crossing two lanes of high-speed traffic into the business," City Council President Melinda Barrett said this week. "We've discussed this location several times."
The Jan. 18 crash involved Lauren Halkiotis, 30, of Haverhill. She said she was heading south to her job in North Andover that morning when a pickup truck turning left out of the Dunkin' Donuts collided with the passenger side of her car, pushing her car into another car.
Halkiotis said she was diagnosed with severe internal injuries and spent four days at a Boston area hospital.
"With the right signage, such as 'no left turn' out of the Dunkin' Donuts, it would be safer, or if they installed a traffic light," she said. "A lot of people are saying it's up to the driver, but signs and signals are meant to help guide us. It's an extremely dangerous area and unfortunately for some, there's a lack of patience. I don't want to see anyone get killed."
State Rep. Andy Vargas said he had received a number of complaints about this stretch of road from the public and that he's been in touch with MassDOT officials to urge a redesign to make things safer.
"We’ve been contacted by multiple constituents concerned about this dangerous issue," Vargas said. "Whether hearing about the accidents or simply coming out of that Dunkin' Donuts myself, it’s clear that this is not a safe situation."
Vargas said he's been communicating with Mass DOT frequently in hopes of realizing a solution to make things safer.
"The latest we have been informed is that MassDOT is now analyzing the latest accident data and traffic patterns," Vargas said Thursday. "It is my hope that a determination will be made early next week."
MassDOT spokeswoman Kristen Pennucci said her agency has been working with Haverhill officials to compile crash data.
"The city recently provided crash data that they had for the area and MassDOT is presently reviewing the matter to determine if additional controls need to be implemented at or in the area of the driveway," she said.
The Dunkin' shop relocated to the former site of a Saturn dealership at 915 S. Main St. from its previous location at Academy Plaza. At the new location, Route 125 is four lanes wide. Heading northbound, drivers coming from the Ward Hill Connector crest a hill and may find stopped in the left lane just feet ahead a car waiting to turn into the coffee shop.
Likewise, customers leaving the coffee shop and wanting to travel north on Route 125 must cross two lanes of southbound traffic and merge into the left northbound lane.
"I travel that route at least twice a week, coming off the connector and heading into Bradford," Daly O'Brien said. "You have to be on your toes."
Daly O'Brien said that area was already targeted for commercial zoning and Dunkin' has a right to be there.
"It was up to the state to control the traffic there as it's a state road," she said.
Barrett said she hopes the state will do something sooner rather than later, and certainly before there's another accident.
"It's a dangerous situation that needs to be addressed and I think the entire council feels the same," she said.