BOSTON — The state’s record low unemployment rate means newly laid off workers will be getting fewer benefits from the state’s jobless fund.
The state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Tuesday that the unemployment rate for the state’s 21 metropolitan labor areas has stayed at or below 5.1% over the past year. It’s the first year since 2019 those rates stayed below that level, the agency said.
Under state law, that triggers an automatic reduction in the maximum weekly jobless benefits allowed under the unemployment insurance system.
As such, workers laid off after July 2, who qualify for unemployment benefits, will only get 26 weeks of payments, down from the current 30 weeks. The changes won’t affect workers laid off before that date and won’t decrease the amount of their weekly benefits.
The reduction is another sign of the state’s steadily improving economy, which was hammered during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state government shut down businesses, sidelining hundreds of thousands of workers.
In May Massachusetts’ unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.8% as employers added 5,700 more jobs, according to labor department figures. That’s lower than the national rate of 3.7% in May, the agency said.
The number of unemployed workers stood at 105,540 in May, the agency said. Meanwhile, more than 3.7 million were employed.
Labor officials point out that Massachusetts has gained nearly 704,100 jobs since April 2020, when many non-essential businesses were shut down to prevent spread of the COVID-19 disease.
Still, many of the state’s metropolitan labor areas saw unemployment rates increase in May amid sluggish job growth and newly laid off workers.
The Haverhill, Newburyport, Amesbury labor region increased slightly to 3% in May; while the Lawrence, Methuen, and Salem, N.H. region increased from 3.2% to 4.5%, according to newly released figures.
The unemployment rate in the Lynn, Salem and Marblehead metropolitan region increased from 2.6% to 4.0% from April to May, while the Peabody, Salem and Beverly region’s rate rose from 2.3% to 3.5% month over month, the labor figures show.
Massachusetts offers the most generous jobless benefits in the nation. The state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit was $1,015 as of October, the highest in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. Laid-off workers with children or dependents can receive more benefits.
The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a right leaning think-tank, has consistently ranked Massachusetts’ unemployment insurance tax system as the “worst in the nation” in its annual business climate report.
How much someone gets from unemployment depends on a number factors, but the weekly benefit generally amounts to half of someone’s regular wages.
Business groups have long argued that the state’s generous unemployment benefits, minimal requirements to qualify, and lax enforcement of work-search requirements is allowing unscrupulous workers to game the system.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
