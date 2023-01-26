HAVERHILL — Taxpayers in Haverhill can expect to pay less than anticipated for a new Consentino School now that the Massachusetts School Building Authority has agreed to pay $11 million more towards the estimated $160 million project.
Although the project is fully funded, according to Mayor James Fiorentini, the City Council voted to hold a special election on June 6 for a debt exclusion, giving taxpayers an option for funding the project. A debt exclusion, if approved, would allow the city to tax property owners above the allowed maximum increase of 2.5% each year.
“If the debt exclusion passes we will have extra money to spend, and if it fails the school still goes forward,” the mayor said. “I don’t feel we need a debt exclusion with our current financial projections. We’ve planned for this for years by taxing under the levy limit and waiting for the retiring Hale (Hospital) debt payments to expire and we can take money out of our levy reserve, which is the amount of money we didn’t tax.”
Taxpayers in Haverhill were facing an estimated annual payment of $5.8 million per year for 30 years on the city’s $89 million share of the cost of the project.
Fiorentini said that with the additional $11 million, the city’s annual payments will drop to $5 million and the city’s share of the project’s cost will drop to $78 million. As a result, the “effective” reimbursement rate will jump up from 44% to 51.3%, he said.
“Taxpayers in Haverhill will save about $750,000 a year over 30 years for a total savings of about $22 million in principal and interest,” the mayor said. “The 80% rate they (the SBA) advertise is not the real effective rate, which is now 51.3%.”
Fiorentini explained that at a recent meeting, the School Building Authority Board voted to raise the per square foot amount it allows for projects such as these.
“After a lot of lobbying by a lot of good people, the state decided to include us in the new construction cap,” Fiorentini said. “In allowing this new cost per square foot this brings us an additional $11 million.”
Fiorentini said Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, MSBA Director Jack McCarthy and the MSBA staff amended the project requirements to go back one month to include cities like Haverhill.
Although the City Council voted in December to approve a bond order along with a “scope and project agreement, Fiorentini said that because the project’s budget has changed, he asked the council to re-approve the agreement, which it did at its Jan. 24 meeting.
“We still have to borrow the $160 million, but the state will reimburse us and the bond order remains the same and it was passed already,” the mayor said.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan said that although he is thankful for the additional $11 million from the state, he will continue to push for 78% reimbursement.
“At some point I’m going to ask the council to support a letter to the governor and the treasurer and everyone else to take a look at this and answer the question as to why 78% shouldn’t equal 78% of the actual project cost,” Sullivan said.
Fiorentini said he wants taxpayers to know the project is fully funded, regardless of how the planned special election in June for a debt exclusion turns out.
The mayor said the Hale Hospital debt for its mortgage and operating expenses amounted to $3.5 million per year, and that the last payment was made in December. He said he plans to roll those payments over to the Consentino project. Essentially, taxpayers would continue to pay the same amount that was being paid towards the Hale debt.
“We thought it would be enough to cover the $5 million annual cost of the Consentino project, but construction costs went up so we’ll have to tap about one quarter of our excess levy capacity (about $1.5 million),” he said. “We still have the unpaid pension and health care of former Hale employees.”
