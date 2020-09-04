State trooper dies from injuries suffered in 2018 when hit by Haverhill driver now facing charges    

A State Police trooper has died from medical complications two years after being hit by a passing car while he was conducting a traffic stop.
Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, of Wilmington leaves a wife and four children, State Police said.
Police said the car that hit Devlin was driven by a Haverhill man who faces several charges.
After the collision, Kevin Francis of Haverhill was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
Francis' case remains active in Lowell District Court, the district attorney's office said.
Asked if more charges will be brought against Francis because the trooper has died, Meghan Kelly, spokeswoman for the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, said, "We are currently awaiting additional documents for review before we can make a determination about whether or not additional charges are warranted."
On the afternoon of July 26, 2018, Devlin was on patrol from the Massachusetts State Police Concord Barracks when he conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 in Billerica, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
While Devlin was outside his cruiser, he was struck by a car driven by Francis and suffered serious injuries, Procopio said.
Devlin underwent many surgeries, and, after a courageous battle, he died Sept. 3, Procopio said.
"Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason. "He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him. Above all, he was utterly devoted to his family, and epitomized what it meant to be a loving husband and father.
"Trooper Devlin was known in the department for his hard work, his rock solid character, and his commitment to be being a reliable friend, co-worker and public servant — a trooper who could be counted on by his colleagues and the public," Mason said. "It was in service to the public, in the act of keeping our roads safe, that he gave his last, and the ultimate, sacrifice. We are lesser today for his loss and we will miss his smile."
Devlin was a member of the 66th Recruit Training Troop. He graduated from the State Police Academy in 1985. He was assigned for much of his career to the Concord Barracks.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Matthew and Paul, and daughters Rachel and Hannah.
Funeral arrangements are pending.