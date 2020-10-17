HAVERHILL — As the city continues to battle the spread of COVID-19, two testing sites run by the state will continue operating here into next week.
This comes as Haverhill remains in the red, high-risk zone for the virus. The city has also had its 70th death due to COVID-19 — a 70-year-old nurse whose passing has deeply upset the local health care community, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
At the request of the mayor, the state will continue operating sites providing free tests — a walk-up site at 358 Washington St. in front of Fantini Bakery, and a drive-up and walk-up site at the parking lot at Winter and Locke streets.
The two sites will be open Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. They were scheduled to close Friday after operating in Haverhill for the previous two weeks.
People who go to the sites for testing do not need insurance, but they are asked to provide their name, address and contact information so test results can be sent to them.
People tested can expect to receive results between 24 and 48 hours after being tested, health officials said.
Fiorentini announced on Friday afternoon that only three new COVID19 cases were reported Friday, continuing a recent trend of slowly decreasing numbers in Haverhill.
"Let's hope and pray it continues," he said. "Our positivity rate is also trending downward at 2.42% for the last 14 days. Positivity is the average number of positives per 100 tests over a two-week period."