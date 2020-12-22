SALEM, Mass. — A Haverhill woman accused of stealing from elderly residents in a local nursing home was ordered by a Superior Court judge to stay away from the facility and not to work with anyone over age 60 while her criminal larceny case is pending.
Bridget Briand, 48, the former business manager of Penacook Place, 150 Water St., Haverhill, was formally arraigned Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on four counts of larceny over $1,200 from a person over aged 60, two counts of larceny over $1,200 and six counts of making false entries into corporate books.
She was previously indicted on the charges by the Essex County grand jury and is being prosecuted by Attorney General Maura Healey's office.
Judge Thomas Dreschler ordered a series of pre-trial conditions which bar Briand from having any contact with the Penacook Place facility, its staff, current residents as well as the victims and their families. She was ordered to refrain from working directly with anyone over age 60 while her criminal case is pending, authorities said.
Briand was also ordered to surrender her passport to the probation department and remain in the state of Massachusetts unless granted permission from probation. Also, because she was indicted and not immediately arrested, Briand was told to report to the Haverhill Police Department within 30 days for booking, authorities said.
Briand was terminated from Penacook Place in December 2019, according to information provided by Healey's office.
The investigation began in early 2020 after Covenant Health Inc. acquired Penacook Place and discovered accounting discrepancies.
Healey's investigation revealed that between 2018 and 2019, "Briand was running an alleged scheme in which she stole more than $20,000 from an 88-year-old resident by writing checks to herself from the resident's account," according to Healey.
Also, Briand is accused of transferring reimbursements from Penacook Place, which were owed to a number of residents, into an account from which she was stealing to "cover up" the original theft, according to Healey.
Healey also said that Briand made regular false entries into the accounting system and the corporate books to misappropriate credits of other residents into the account she was stealing from.
The next court date in the case is scheduled for Jan. 29.
