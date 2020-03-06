HAVERHILL — Charlene Charbonneau of Lawrence was attending a yoga class at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill when she heard the bad news about the school's College of Older Learners program.
"A lot of people in my yoga class said they'd received an email saying the CoOL program was cancelled," Charbonneau said. "We love these classes and we don't want to lose them because they're all for older adults."
It made her heart drop thinking that the Tai Chi as well as Yin Yoga and Meditation classes she'd been attending would not be offered in the future.
The news has since gotten better. The 10 year old CoOL program will continue, just under a different name and with a few changes.
The CoOL program was in jeopardy last year, then the college worked things out with organizers and introduced a host of classes, according to college spokeswoman Ernie Greenslade. Although the courses are tailored to adult learners, they are open to anyone age 18 and over, she said.
"Late last summer, the college met with CoOL members to discuss a new inclusive approach to meeting the needs of 50 and over learners," Greenslade said. "It was decided that the college would continue to offer programming for adults 50-plus outside of CoOL, and explore opportunities to expand that programming."
She said that when the CoOL program was started in 2011, the expectation was that the college would help get the program off the ground, but after that it would be self-sustaining.
Greenslade said the college has no idea who sent out the email saying the CoOL program was cancelled.
Starting this fall, the CoOL program that is still in effect for this spring along with the college's Life Long Learning program will merge to become a new program called "Life Long Studies."
"We have many former instructors of CoOL who will be teaching our programs, which we are expanding," said Margaret Glenn, program manager for the college's Community Education program. "The only thing we're changing is the name."
She noted that the CoOL program used to be run by volunteers, but is now being run by the college.
One class, Tai Chi for Health led by instructor Allen Drelick, has 20 registered adults and on the morning of Feb. 27, 15 of them assembled in a former dance studio in the college's Sports & Fitness Center on its Haverhill campus.
Drelick, 83, is a certified Arthritis Foundation Tai Chi instructor and has been teaching Tai Chi at NECC for five years. He also teaches Tai Chi at the Methuen Senior Center.
"It's terrific exercise and it's what we call 'moving meditation,'" he said. "You're helping yourself mentally and physically."
He said he'll be back in September for another round of Tai Chi for Health, a course tailored to beginners that also welcomes repeat students.
The CoOL program has numerous spring offerings, with even more courses planned for the fall when the program changes its name to Life Long Studies.
Spring offerings include "What's so Special about the Mona Lisa Anyway?" which begins March 31, and "Exploring Traditional Chinese Culture," which begins April 1. They are just a few of the courses listed in the spring catalog.
A new registration process under development will make it easier to register for courses, Glenn said.
"The current system is not user friendly," she said.
Another proposed change in the program is to stretch out the classes to additional weeks, although the cost will increase to reflect the increased number of meetings.
Fall programs under development include:
Study Units (six week courses meeting once a week) offering topics such as 20th Century Literature, History of Western Art, Intro to Genealogy, Tai Chi for Health, Gentle Yoga, Irish History through Art and Literature, Aging with Ease and Creative Arts.
Free Discussion Groups including a Life Long Studies Book Group, Let’s Talk Current Events, and 1st Tuesday Genealogy
A Tuesday Talks program will cover topics such as Opioid Addiction, Forensic Science Roadshow, Crime Lab Case Files, and Adult Day Care: An Important Long Term Care Alternative & Potential Cost Saver.
Those interested in teaching a class, or those looking for more information can contact Sandy Zappala, program coordinator for Community Education at communityeducation@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3064.
To learn more about adult education at NECC or to register for a course, visit online at necc.mass.edu/community-education.