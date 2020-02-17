Stuck door delays firefighters during power outage

HAVERHILL — Firefighters at the city's Water Street station were forced to contend with a 90-minute power outage overnight Thursday into Friday, leading to a delay in response times to two different incidents, Local 1011 Union President Tim Carroll said.
However, a new custom-built generator already has been purchased and paid for, according to Mayor James Fiorentini. It will be installed at the station in late March or early April, hopefully bringing an end to the response-time difficulties faced by the Water Street staff.
Carrying a $68,000 price tag, the device will be built and installed by Wilmington-based Dagle Electrical. It had been purchased before last week's outage, when the Water Street firefighters were delayed five minutes as they struggled to get Engine 3 out of the station to respond to an accident in which a car hit a telephone pole. Those first responders then were supposed to be dispatched to a carbon monoxide-related incident.
Minutes mattered, said Carroll, when the garage door mechanism wasn't properly adjusted and didn't open correctly once the power went out. Another rescue truck from the Water Street station took over and was able to respond to the calls, albeit still delayed, Carroll said.
“Potentially with as many carbon monoxide deaths as there are each year, it could have been bad,” Carroll said. “If that was a working fire and somebody was trapped, there could have been a catastrophe. Five minutes is a long time.”
Fire Chief William Laliberty originally hoped to use a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for the city's newest generator, but once he found out the department was fourth on the list to receive money, he requested Fiorentini set aside separate funding.
“There was no guarantee the money would come through,” Laliberty said. “If you put the generators in before you receive the grant, you do not get reimbursed. I told the mayor we should just put the generator in and not wait for the grant. For the safety of the community and the firefighters, we shouldn't wait any longer.”
Laliberty said he impressed upon Fiorentini the urgency of the issue and last fall, councilors supported the fire chief's plan to appropriate the funds.
When it came time to allocate money for the other station's generators, Fiorentini and the council over-estimated costs so they'd have money left over to purchase the Water Street piece, Laliberty said. There was also $7,000 available to cover the installation.
Sixty kilowatt backup generators are already installed at the Bradford, High and 16th Street stations. According to Carroll, the Water Street's new 100 kilowatt generator is the most expensive.
A portable backup generator is not an option to power Water Street in the event of an outage, Laliberty said, since those generators — typically 5,000-7,500 watts — simply do not supply enough electricity.
Sums up Laliberty, “To do it safely, we have to do it right.”