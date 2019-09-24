HAVERHILL — Six years ago, Michael Mankarios came to the United States from Egypt with a proper visa and a grand total of $200 to his name.
He studied English in his native country, but he said during a recent interview he had a long way to go before mastering the language when he first stepped off the plane at Logan International Airport.
This past spring, Mankarios, 26, graduated from Northern Essex Community with a 3.8 grade point average. What’s much more, his academic prowess earned him the Foster Furcolo Scholarship, a “full boat” that entitles him to attend the University of Massachusetts Boston tuition-free.
The Furcolo Scholarship is named for a former Massachusetts governor who pushed for the establishment of community colleges. Only one graduate from each of the state’s community colleges receives this prestigious award every year.
Northern Essex President Lane Glenn and UMass Boston representatives recommended him for the scholarship.
Mankarios is majoring in criminal justice. He said he might apply to law school with the intention of becoming a prosecutor, but he hasn’t committed himself to a specific criminal justice career yet.
For now, he said, he needs to focus on doing well at UMass Boston, on top of working 55 hours per week at the pizza shop owned by his cousin, Sam Belos.
While Mankarios came to America with limited financial resources, he was not completely without help.
“My cousin picked me up at the airport,” he said.
The pizza shop, Hilldale Pizza at 62 Hilldale Ave., proved to be an effective language learning lab, he said. At first, he often had to use the phrase, “What are you saying?” to make sure he had customers’ orders right.
Listening to American music also helped his effort, he said.
“If I didn’t speak the language, I wouldn’t have a job,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, “I wanted to go to school.”
His desire to acquire an education was a major reason why he left Egypt to come to the United States.
His dream began to come true in 2015, when he first enrolled at Northern Essex. The teachers were very helpful, he said.
Earlier this year, he had an internship with the Probation Department at the Lawrence District Court.
“I can’t believe it,” he said, when asked how he reacted to the news that he won the Furcolo Scholarship.
Despite his youth, Mankarios, who is single, said he is motivated by the drive to make the most of his life. His native land does not offer the educational opportunities that are available in his new country, he pointed out.
“I don’t want to waste time,” he said.
“It means everything to me,” he said of Northern Essex Community College. “It gave me hope.”
Mankarios took the oath of citizenship March 26, 2019 in Worcester. He was joined by many other new citizens of various colors, ethnicities and religions.
Mankarios said he feels gratitude toward both Northern Essex and the United States.
“I have a future,” he said.