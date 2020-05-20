HAVERHILL — The city's food distribution sites will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Food sites operate at the Hunking School, Consentino School, Nettle and Whittier middle schools, the Boys & Girls Club, and the YMCA. All the sites will provide additional meals on Friday to carry families through for the weekend and Monday.
All sites will reopen on Tuesday with their normal serving hours. Bagged meals are available to any Haverhill child from birth to age 18. You do not have to be enrolled as a Haverhill public schools student to participate in the meals program.
The sites operate daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each student is entitled to one breakfast pack and one lunch pack per day. The program allows for one family member to pick up for multiple children (not all family members must go to the pick-up site).
If you have any questions or concerns regarding food service, please ask your site workers or email zjordan@haverhill-ps.org or Anna.Perracchio@haverhill-ps.org.
Community video project seeks submissions
HAVERHILL — HC Media and Haverhill.Biz have launched a collaborative video showcasing the people and businesses that make the city work.
The project, titled "Be part of Our City - The People Who Keep it Moving," is accepting video submissions until Monday, May 25.
The project celebrates artists, restaurateurs, gym owners, musicians, writers, makers, lawyers and bankers, and is challenging the business community to submit short 30-second to 1-minute videos showcasing how they are getting the job done — from home, from their essential business, from their garage/driveway — or whatever else they are doing.
Share a live performance, a time-lapsed art demonstration, a story, a poem, a working kitchen, or anything else you can imagine. Multiple clips or images with voice-over are also acceptable.
Haverhill.biz and HC Media will compile these submissions into a featured video and will host a virtual premiere to debut the video and celebrate as a community. A virtual premier watch party date will be announced. For details, visit haverhill.biz/our-city-video-project.
Police station lobby to reopen with conditions
HAVERHILL — The lobby of the Haverhill Police Station will reopen on a limited basis on Tuesday, May 26.
A maximum of four people at a time will be allowed in and everyone must wear face coverings.
The department's online crime reporting system is now available at haverhillpolice.com. Online reporting allows thew public to submit various types of police reports without having to visit the station. You can also submit records requests online, such as copies of police reports and accident reports.
Salem postpones Fourth of July fireworks
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Board of Selectmen approved postponing the town's July 4th fireworks and celebration.
A new date will be determined. Visit the town online at townofsalemnh.org.
Virtual grief support groups forming
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Hospice is offering virtual grief support groups to people who have lost a loved one and are looking for a safe space and supportive environment to express feelings and share memories with others who understand what they are going through.
Since in-person meetings are not possible during this health crisis, groups are offered on a biweekly basis on Zoom, with each session led by a facilitator from Merrimack Valley Hospice’s licensed, credentialed bereavement staff.
Groups meet Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. Sessions are tailored to meet each group’s needs, with topics including the grief process, general loss and healing.
All groups are free of charge and open to the public. To learn more or to register, call 978-552-4510.
Visit online at MerrimackValleyHospice.org.