HAVERHILL — Two middle school students — one at Whittier and one at Consentino — have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday.
The city's Health Department notified the principals of both schools that people in attendance and without symptoms on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email to families, Whittier Principal Timothy Betty said his school has privately notified families of students who came into close contact with the ill student. Betty's email said contact tracing will be carried out with help from Katie Vozeolas, the district's director of health and nursing services.
Consentino Principal Richard Poor sent a email to make families aware of a "school community member" who tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the sick person is a student who tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Poor said the student last attended school on Monday.
"We are sharing this situation ... to be transparent and to quell fears and rumors," Marotta said. "Our first responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe."
As Haverhill continues efforts to contact trace, school officials hope families will keep school nurses informed if children are tested and if results show they are infected.
"We are working hard to understand the impact of the virus on our school community and this information is a critical piece of that puzzle," Poor's email said.
Haverhill public school students adopted a hybrid learning model for the 2020-2021 school year. Half of the students who opted for in-person learning returned to school buildings this week, with the other half returning next week. Once all students are back in school buildings on Oct. 5, students learning on the hybrid model will attend school in-person two days per week and learn from home remotely the other three days.
Other students had the option to attend the school's Remote Learning Academy, attending classes from home and learning entirely online for the duration of the first semester.
The two middle school cases are in addition to a case of an infected student at Whittier Regional High School in Haverhill also announced Friday by officials of that school. They called the case an "isolated incident."
In an email to families, Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the Haverhill Health Department notified the school of a positive case in the school on Friday. Lynch said the student has been out of the school since Thursday morning and will continue to quarantine at the direction of the state Department of Public Health.
Lynch's email indicates no other people at Whittier — students or staff members — need to be quarantined.
"Per Whittier's protocols for in-person learning, it has been determined that no student or staff member in the school district was within six feet of another student during classroom instruction," Lynch said in the email. "This is an isolated incident and it is not indicative of any need for wider concern of COVID-19 exposure at Whittier.
"Therefore, we have determined that we can continue to safely conduct our hybrid learning model within Whittier at this time," the email said.
Lynch said the school proactively developed protocols "in anticipation of this situation" and has already cleaned and disinfected all exposed areas.
Whittier is located in Haverhill. It has students from Haverhill and 10 other member communities in the region.