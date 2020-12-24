Batman made a holiday season surprise visit to Haverhill last week to meet and mingle —socially distant, of course — with Haverhill public schools students attending classes at Bradford Elementary and Hunking Elementary schools.
The Caped Crusader tooled around town in his Batmobile with friends from The Kindness Collaborative, a group of locals doing good deeds through the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his trips to the two schools, Batman was overheard chatting with Superintendent Margaret Marotta about the importance of keeping a Batman wingspan-sized social distance between each other during the pandemic. He was also seen taking photos with young fans during a question-and-answer session.