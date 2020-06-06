Students come to aid of medical workers in Haverhill, Lawrence

A Lowell resident going into in his senior year at Providence College is leading an effort to purchase and deliver protective masks to medical personnel across the region, including those in Haverhill and Lawrence.
Nathan Perez, a finance major, said he's trying to help others during these trying times and noted that a team of students and a professor from Providence College — a group calling itself Find Your Beach — teamed up with another group at the college, Colleges Against COVID-19. Together they are raising money to buy and deliver personal protective equipment to hospitals and first responders in the Northeast.
"We raised an initial amount of $40,000 through donations by professors at the college which allowed us to donate 10,000 surgical masks, with 20,000 more still to be distributed throughout the northeast," Perez said. "Personally, I have been lucky enough to deliver 1,000 masks each to Lowell General Hospital and Lawrence General Hospital, and 500 masks to Trinity EMS in Haverhill, where a cousin of mine works as an EMT."
Perez said he plans to deliver even more masks to Lowell General, Lawrence General and Trinity.
"We are just young students from a small New England school trying to save lives," he said. "As the pandemic exploded, additional inaction/inability by the state and federal governments to source PPE is extremely concerning and frustrating."
Perez said the team hopes to raise an additional $40,000 through a GoFundMe campaign and buy another 30,000 masks from a trusted supplier in China. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/College-Covid-Relief.
"We're hoping that people will bypass their $5 cup of coffee and donate it to our effort to provide even more masks to hospitals and first responders," Perez said.
"We're currently video-recording deliveries to create a montage as a way to promote the project,'' he said. "I believe we need to collectively take a stand and save lives in a time of critical need.''
For more information regarding Providence College and the students' effort, send email to nperez1@friars.providence.edu.