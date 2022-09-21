HAVERHILL — Students at Haverhill High School who are passionate about learning and about the people who teach them held an unauthorized “Students for Teachers” walkout Tuesday morning to show their support for teachers in their fight for a new contract.
A new club, called Students for Teachers, held the walkout at 9:30 a.m. and involved about 200 of the school’s 2,000-member student body.
Sheilyn Rodriguez, a senior at Haverhill High and education chair for the school’s Black Indigenous People of Color community, said the goal of the walkout was to garner more attention in the community about the issue and increase support for teachers.
“The walkout was not sponsored by, endorsed by, or affiliated with the MTA, HEA, or any teachers,” she said. “It wasn’t a school-sanctioned event ... students completely organized it.”
During the event, many students wore T-shirts with the words “Students for Teachers.” They chanted phases such as “Equal pay, Teachers stay.”
“We hope to call attention to the situation in order to help our teachers get the raise they deserve and bring change to the other issues at Haverhill High we care about,” Rodriguez said.
Students say those issues include a lack of guidance counselors and overcrowded lunches.
Michael Pfifferling, assistant superintendent of finance and operation for Haverhill’s public schools, said the School Committee has offered what would amount to a 5% salary increase over the next three years for a total cost of $12.7 million in cost of living adjustments and step increases, while teachers are asking for a 22% increase over three years, plus additional financial requests totaling $46.3 million. Those negotiations are continuing.
Senior Ricardo Galloway led the protest walk and said the event was video recorded and posted on Instagram.
He said students opted to not plan the walkout in consultation with school administrators out of concerns they would not be allowed to get their message across in the way they wanted.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed that news media and uninvited guests were not allowed on campus during the event for the safety of students.
Marotta said the walkout was peaceful, organized, and respectful, but it was an unauthorized event the administration didn’t learn about until Friday, Sept. 16, via social media.
“The group sponsoring the event ‘Students for Teachers’ did not identify individual members and did not engage in the process of planning student-led events at HHS,” Marotta said. “Previous protests and demonstrations at HHS have involved identified leaders and collaborative planning with the HHS administration to ensure a safer environment.”
Marotta said that on Monday, High School Principal Kevin Soraghan sent a message to students and families commending students for their efforts but that he could not condone students walking out of the high school during school hours, as this would bring potential serious student safety concerns.
Marotta said students and families were informed in advance that the event was unauthorized and that disciplinary actions ranging from detention to suspension could ensue.
“The students were respectful during this time, showed support for their teachers, and returned to class without incident,” she said about the walkout. “Students who participated peacefully in the event will receive a detention for skipping class per the unauthorized event per school policy.”
Marotta said the high school has focused this school year on providing a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff.
“HHS administration worked with our security team, school resource officers, staff, and administration to supervise this event and help safely return students to class,” she said. “Students who participated in this event did so with the understanding that they could face disciplinary actions for breaking school policy.”
