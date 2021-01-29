HAVERHILL — From children in classrooms to students playing sports, Haverhill schools are back in business — doing the best they can against the challenges of the pandemic.
Students are returning to school as COVID-19 cases decrease modestly in the city, health officials said.
Just before Thanksgiving, all students in the district moved to a fully remote program — all learning done online from home — as part of the city’s effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now students are returning to schools in staggered groups so they don’t all arrive at the same time.
Students with high needs, including special education children, returned to schools Jan. 18 and are using the hybrid model of two days per week in classrooms and three days learning remotely from home, according to Superintendent Margaret Marotta. Those children were followed by students in pre-kindergarten to grade eight who returned to classrooms and hybrid learning Jan. 25, she said.
Haverhill High students are expected to return to school under the hybrid model Monday, she said.
"The return to school has gone relatively smoothly thanks to a lot of planning and teamwork by HPS (Haverhill Public School) staff," Marotta said.
"We currently have 50 staff members that are quarantined due to being COVID positive or a close contact to a positive person, and as you can imagine this is taxing our resources,'' she said. "Despite this, we are excited to be back in session. It is great to see kids in the buildings again."
Marotta is encouraging parents to enroll their children in the district’s pooled COVID-19 testing program, which she said is simple and safe. She said it allows the district to help stop the spread of the virus in schools through the early identification of asymptomatic people — those who are infected but do not show any symptoms, yet still can spread the disease.
Pooled testing is designed to test large groups of people at a lower cost than testing them individually. Staff members and students are tested in groups of about 10 by using swabs in the nose. All swabs from one group are placed in a single container and sent to a lab for testing. If the container’s contents test negative for the virus, all people in the group are ruled negative for COVID-19. If the test results are positive, everyone who contributed swabs to the tube is then tested individually to determine who is infected.
School sports resume
The Haverhill High winter sports season began Jan. 12, but without spectators. Athletes must wear masks at all times, unless they are swimming.
Participation is down a bit, but not significantly, said Athletic Director Tom O'Brien.
"We've had to pause a few games and practices due to close contact (students exposed to someone who is infected), but other than that the season has been a success," he said. "Our goal was to get the students participating and to do so safely, and I think we've accomplished that."
The school's winter sports include skiing, boys swimming, basketball, ice hockey and gymnastics. The season ends Feb. 21.
Football, which was canceled in the fall and moved to what the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association calls the Fall 2 season, is expected to begin Feb. 22 with practices, followed by the first games March 12.
O'Brien said the season is dependent on modifications coming from the MIAA, such as how many people can be on the sidelines and other rules intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Our student athletes are raring to go,'' he said. "They miss it."
O'Brien said the starting date of off-season conditioning has not been decided.
The Fall 2 season also includes girls swimming, indoor track and unified basketball. That basketball program involves a combination of students with disabilities and regular education students.
COVID-19 cases in city decline
According to the state’s latest COVID-19 report released Thursday, Haverhill’s positivity rate dropped to 8.78% this week, down from 10.4% last week. The positivity rate is the percentage of people tested over a 14-day period who are found to be infected, compared to the total number of people tested during that period.
A total of 10,281 people were tested in Haverhill during the 14-day reporting period, with 903 found to be infected.
Mayor James Fiorentini said that this week Haverhill lost its 97th person to die from COVID -19.
City public health nurse Mary Connolly said people in the 20-to-40 age group continue to account for most of Haverhill’s positive COVID-19 tests. People in that group appear to be getting infected at work and in social situations, she said.
The city's downward trend for infections follows spikes that happened after New Year's celebrations, Connolly said. Haverhill reported 129 positive test cases on Jan. 4 and 109 on Jan. 5 — dates that line up with likely exposure during the holiday, she said.
“When you look at five days later (after the holiday), as those people (who tested positive Jan. 4 and 5) spread the virus to others, most likely household members, we had 117 cases on Jan. 11 and since then we’re seeing the number trend back down,” Connolly said.
The city reported 67 cases of the virus on Friday of last week. The number dipped in the three days that followed and then rose slightly — 55 on Saturday, 42 Sunday, 25 Monday, 31 Tuesday, 41 Wednesday and 43 Thursday.
Connolly said she expects the downward trend to continue, but noted the state expects a spike in infections resulting from college spring break when students travel and socialize.