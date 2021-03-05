Students win: Whittier Regional reverses decision, will allow sports season

HAVERHILL — One final Hail Mary pass worked for student-athletes at Whittier Regional High — they won the ability to play Fall 2 sports such as football that appeared lost to COVID-19 and other issues.
Superintendent Maureen Lynch has reversed the school's decision to cancel the season, which includes football, soccer, volleyball and cheerleading. She informed students Friday that starting Monday, the football team will be allowed to practice, with other teams following suit.
Soccer and volleyball will start Thursday and cheerleading starts March 15, according to a notice posted on the school's website. All practices are immediately after school.
Lynch initially called off the season despite play being approved by the MIAA state high school sports organization. Among the reasons for her decision, she cited snow on the school's turf field and the $2,000 cost of removing it.
Students showed up Feb. 24 after school — shovels in hand — intent on clearing the snow. The group of 30 to 40 football, soccer and volleyball players and cheerleaders wasn't able to get beyond the school's front gate and past Haverhill police Officer Ryan Connolly, Whittier's school resource officer.
Things came to a head Monday, when a group of parents met with the superintendent, Principal Chris Laganas and Athletic Director Kevin Bradley, who is also the school's football coach, in a last-ditch effort to work things out.
According to parents at that in-person meeting, Lynch was not receptive to their concerns and at one point walked out of the gathering. The Eagle-Tribune emailed Lynch and left a phone message seeking her comment, but she did not respond.
The day after the meeting with parents, Lynch met with two students — seniors Alicia Habib and Aidan Bull — and told them she changed her mind and would allow the sports season to happen.
In a letter to families Friday, Lynch said she is "thrilled" to be able to offer cheerleading, boys and girls soccer, football and volleyball for students.
"The Covid-19 rates have dropped significantly in our communities and it is time for us to take our next step," her email read.
Student Mack Fieldhouse, a senior football captain, worked with fellow captain Nolan Mann and others to fight for the Fall 2 season, which will have a limited five-game football schedule. Football and other sports typically played in the fall at the start of the school year were moved to the Fall 2 season to allow time for COVID-19 adjustments.
"It's a huge relief and a huge accomplishment for Team Whittier," Fieldhouse said of the season finally happening. "We all worked so hard to make this happen and it's thrilling to get this rolling. We're excited to play our senior game. We all deserve it."
David Habib, father of Whittier senior Alicia Habib, was among the parents who supported their children in the effort.
"It's a great life lesson for all of them that if they run into an obstacle, to raise your voice and try to be heard," he said. "I always tell my daughter, 'Use facts and don't let emotions get in the way because it's not productive.'
"Superintendent Lynch told me that it wasn't the parents that got to her — it was the kids,'' he said. "It was a grassroots effort. They moved the immovable, as far as I'm concerned."
During a Feb. 10 Whittier School Committee meeting, Lynch said administrators decided to cancel the sports season primarily because of the health and well-being of the school community amid the pandemic. In addition, due to social distancing requirements, students eat lunch in the school gym instead of it being a practice space for sports teams.
The Whittier School Committee did not take a vote on canceling the sports season. The lack of a vote angered student-athletes and their families.
As parents and student-athletes fought for the Fall 2 season, they requested meetings with Lynch. When at school, students wore masks displaying the words "Let us play."
Lynch said equity was also among the reasons the season was canceled — that available practice and playing space is limited this time of year compared to the fall, threatening to keep all student-athletes from having a chance to participate.