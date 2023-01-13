The Sunday Eagle-Tribune will be in stores early moving forward, in fact you will see it on the stands Saturday mornings.
After delivering the Sunday papers for Christmas and New Year’s Day on Saturday, we received great feedback from readers and advertisers. Delivering Saturday gives you all weekend to read the news, working around your busy schedule.
As we make this change, we are also enhancing the Sunday product, while continuing to offer the great content we always provide: the local, state, and national news you need, sports coverage, and opinion pages featuring local editorials, award-winning columns, and the ever-popular Sound Off. There’s also Entertainment Extra, comics, puzzles, real estate, and more.
Of course developing stories and breaking news will be promptly posted online and appear in the Monday edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.