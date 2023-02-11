The Sunday Eagle-Tribune will be in stores and at subscribers’ homes Saturday moving forward.
After delivering the Sunday papers for Christmas and New Year’s Day on Saturday, we received great feedback from readers and advertisers, and many people already are receiving the newspaper on Saturday. Now everyone will.
The Sunday Eagle-Tribune has always been an enterprising paper, comprising project journalism, step-back news stories and features. And it has always been produced on Fridays. Of course developing stories, breaking news and Saturday sporting events will be promptly posted online and appear in the Monday edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
As we make this change, we are also enhancing the Sunday product, while continuing to offer the great content we always provide: the local, state, and national news you need, sports coverage, and opinion pages featuring local editorials, award-winning columns, and the ever-popular Sound Off.
There’s also Entertainment Extra, comics, puzzles, real estate, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.