Superintendent gets high marks after first year

HAVERHILL — Slightly more than a year after she began her duties, the school committee has given Superintendent Margaret Marotta high marks for the most part, but even a couple of her strongest supporters said she needs to do a better job of communicating with board members, the press and the public.
According to the school department business office, Marotta was hired July 1, 2018, at an annual salary of $190,000 in year one, $194,000 as of July 1, 2019 and will rise to $198,000 on July 1 of 2020.
In addition, she is eligible for a performance bonus of up to 4 percent of her base pay, based on goals set by the School Committee as part of her annual performance review.
Marotta also receives an annual $2,500 payment towards the purchase of an annuity.
Mayor James Fiorentini, chairman of the school committee, said Marotta has put the schools "on the right path," but she needs to develop a "better relationship with the press." Although, he noted, the superintendent has been "extremely busy" in running the schools.
Marotta was at the center of a controversy this year when on Aprill 11 she presented her “Right Size” redistricting plan and the school committee voted 5-2 in favor of it.
The plan was designed to trim class sizes at crowded middle schools while filling classroom seats at schools with openings. It shifted large numbers of students from building to building and eliminated kindergarten-only centers. It also involved moving dozens of teachers from one building to another and from one grade to another.
Committee members, however, offered praise during her review, despite the bumps.
Member Sven Amirian said schools have made "remarkable progress" under Marotta's leadership. She "empowers the staff," he said.
Member Richard Rosa said Marotta has done an "exemplary" job of managing the budget. He also praised her for making 75 visits to schools and improving data collection in the district.
Veteran school committee member Scott Wood described Marotta as a good manager, but said "one of my biggest concerns'' is communication.
"The superintendent does not communicate well," Wood said.
He criticized her for phone calls that are "never returned." Wood also said school department jobs have been filled without being posted.
Wood called upon Marotta to improve the culture in the schools.
Under Marotta's leadership, a higher-than-usual number of administrators left the district this year, including Darshan Thakkar, chief academic officer for elementary grades and Title I coordinator.
Thakkar referred to events leading up to his resignation as "constructive discharge."
"In legal terms, it means you know someone has a contract and you want them gone, so you make their life so difficult they leave on their own," Thakkar said. "That's essentially what has happened here.”
Still, Paul Magliocchetti said Marotta has been in "stark contrast with her predecessor."
He was referring to former Superintendent James Scully, with whom he often clashed.
"She has raised the bar throughout the district," Magliocchetti said.
Committee member Gail Sullivan, a former school administrator, said Marotta faced many challenges during her first year. She made a "wonderful presentation" on the Right Size plan, Sullivan said.
Sullivan also urged Marotta to improve her communication.
Marotta was an assistant superintendent of the Salem, Mass., schools before she obtained her current position. She assumed her duties July 1 of last year.