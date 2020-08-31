HAVERHILL — Going to the nurse's office when school resumes this fall will look different for many reasons as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Students with sniffles or a sore throat must wait in a medical waiting room before being seen by the nurse. And if students need a Band-Aid, it may not be as simple as just leaving class to pick one up, given social distancing requirements.
Another major change this year: Due to some resignations, students will likely see new faces providing care to them, according to school officials.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said that four out of 30 nurses have left the district three weeks before the start of school.
Assuring families the recent resignations are common at this time of year, Marotta said the departures did not have to do with the coronavirus. Instead, she said, employees who left did so to care for their family or accepted other positions, for example.
"No one said they were scared of COVID," Marotta said.
Katie Vozeolas, the district's director of health and nursing services, said that even with the shortage, each school building will continue to be staffed with at least one full-time registered nurse. Additionally, Vozeolas is contracting with a temp agency to hire certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses to fill in the gaps when and where necessary.
The registered nurses will provide all hands-on nursing care, Vozeolas said, with assistants and other care attendants performing tasks like staffing medical waiting rooms and watching over sick students while they take mask breaks or wait to be picked up by parents.
Some of the CNAs would help with COVID-19-related symptom screenings, Marotta said.
Most Haverhill students will be learning remotely from home until Oct. 5, Marotta announced Thursday. Vozeolas and her nursing staff plan to use that extra time to find out which of the district's nurses are best suited for which buildings, in order to best serve the student population and play to professional strengths.
"We're moving some people around to fill vacancies, because it's important to have a seasoned school nurse who understands how Haverhill public schools operate, understands our computer systems and our policies, overseeing the buildings," Vozeolas said. "Then we are back-filling with support from some agencies."
One nurse will serve as the district's contract tracing liaison and be the School Department's link to city Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly, Vozeolas said.
The district has used the skills of college-level student nurses in school buildings in the past. But according to Vozeolas, that is not happening this year because of scheduling issues and other concerns related to the coronavirus crisis.
As students and educators get used to the new normal in school buildings, so too will the nursing staff.
"We're in this profession because we want to take care of people. The work is not the concern," Vozeolas said. "The more daunting part is getting everybody else's comfort level up because routines will have to change. We can't just have every teacher just open their door and say to the kids, 'If you don't feel well, go see the nurse.' I can't have 25 kids congregating outside the nurse's office right now. We're dealing with issues on how the flow will change and other things like that."
According to Marotta, the school district will continue to maintain a nurse-to-student ratio of 1:750, which is the recommended ratio by the National Association of School Nurses.