NORTH ANDOVER — More than 50 people gathered Friday morning around the town's Old Center Rotary in a display of support for police.
They held flags and signs with the message "MA Backs the Blue" and waved to passersby in vehicles who beeped their horns in support.
At a time when police across the nation are being disparaged by protesters, the North Andover Republican Town Committee coordinated a show of support for law enforcement, which they called "North Andover Backs the Blue Rally." Haverhill people also joined the gathering.
Charles Gangi, chairman of the North Andover Republican Town Committee, said Friday's event was the first of its kind for his committee and that the Massachusetts GOP coordinated similar events honoring police in more than 20 communities across the state on Friday.
“Part of the reason we chose 9/11 is that it’s a day when you think about first responders and how firefighters and police and others were running into those buildings to save people,” he said of the Twin Towers in New York City’s World Trade Center being struck by planes piloted by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.
"It was a great tribute to the sacrifices made by police, firefighters and EMTs 19 years ago in New York," Gangi said at the conclusion of Friday's display of support for police. "An event like this is just as much about the response you get from people driving by as it is about the number of people who show up. The outpouring of support from our community for our police officers was phenomenal."
John Simons of North Andover was among the people who participated and said he was proud to be there.
"I think it's important to show our support for police in these times," he said. "Clearly, the people behind the movement to defund police are either delusional or want to overthrow the government."
Retired North Andover Police Officer Dave Rand, 89, sat in a folding chair holding a sign indicating he is an independent voter and watched as the crowd showed its support for his fellow officers.
"It's a disgrace," Rand said about efforts to defund police. "We're the first to run to the sound of bullets."
Laurie Borkowski Salisbury of North Andover she said was happy to be taking part in the demonstration.
"The challenges police have to face today are different than 20 years ago," she said. "They have to deal with issues such as mental illness and drug addiction and they just don't get the credit they should. I will always support our men and women in blue."
Two Haverhill women, Jeri Levasseur and Sharon Netzley, decided to participate in the event after a similar demonstration planned for Haverhill was cancelled.
Levasseur, who lives in Bradford, has family members in law enforcement. Her son is a state trooper in Maryland, her brother-in-law was a Danvers police officer, and her nephew graduated from the police academy last year and is a police officer in Topsfield.
Lavesseur said it's important for the police to see that there are people who respect and honor what they do.
"I can't imagine us trying to live in a lawless society," she said. "If you ever saw Mr. Rogers, he said his mother always told him to look for the helpers. That's what my mother told me — the police, a doctor, a minister, anybody. I do feel badly for our police and I know I'm not alone in this.
"They're working under horrible conditions and until you walk in their shoes, you don't know," Lavesseur said. "This is a day to truly honor our police and let them know they are respected and that people care."