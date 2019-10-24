HAVERHILL — An informal survey of 615 city students from ages 10-21 by the Haverhill Youth Council shows that 64.4% are seeking mental health access and support services, while 62.1% desire additional job and career opportunities but just 39.5% requested addiction resources.
In its presentation to the City Council, 70% of the responding 15-17 year olds want to quit vaping and reported witnessing too much violence while 50% of the 10-12 year olds feel unsafe in school and want more training for students and staff in case of an emergency. They also wanted life skill classes to help them make better choices.
The results shocked the councilors who indicated it was a sign that things need to change and, especially where student safety was concerned. "Students should feel safe entering, leaving and participating in any school activity," said Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua. "Student safety should always be paramount."
The results are still be tabulated as more student responses are expected. The survey was comprised of 17 multiple choice questions the Youth Commission compiled and a comment box where comments of any kind can be entered.
"This a tool that needs to be read, used and understood," said City Councilor Michael McGonagle. "We have to boil this down"
Bevilacqua agreed noting, "I hope this information doesn't sit on a shelf somewhere. this information comes from your peers. I hope the School Committee forms a committee and something happens to address this information."
Robin DelNegro, the chair of the Youth Council, stressed the survey was "a youth opinion with the sole purpose to collect the youths' voice and figure out what the youth needs are and how we can advocate for it."
DelNegro had six high school students who joined him and presented before the council on Tuesday. "Before they felt ready to advocate for others, and put words in their mouths - they decided to find out what they need first," DelNegro said. "That's how the survey was formed ... we want to know what you have to say."
"It's also our own learning curve," DelNegro added. "Going forward we'd like to ask the student's gender, and school they attend. Some responses might not apply to to every single school and we could capture their age and how it relates to a specific area."
One big difference was the different needs at different age levels.
"Kids at different ages have different priorities," DelNegro said. "Kids in the 15-17 responses said they're witnessing a high level of community violence. They wished they had greater access to career and college opportunities, like job shadowing, internships or training. For a 10-year-old, that's not a priority because they're not at that point in their life yet."
School resources translated into a need for more guidance counselors, according to the Youth Council.
"If there's 2,000 students at a school with only three guidance counselors, dealing a lot with transitioning to college, sometimes the wait for an appointment can be three weeks," DelNegro said. "If a kid is having a crisis, three weeks is a long time.
"We are in a community with opioids, violence, crime and kids can experience trauma, and it can lead to issues in the classroom," DelNegro added. "Teachers have it tough enough. We can't really expect them to be a psychologist, too."
There's also a misconception that only troubled students need support services, according to DelNegro.
"The Youth Council told me that it's stressful to be in AP programs, have part-time jobs, and manage all the other things go on in one's life," DelNegro said. "There are many different types of stresses we all deal with."
Invited by City Councilor Colin LePage, the Youth Council was praised for its work and the information it's gathered.
"We can't address a problem unless we know we have one," LePage said. "This kids are telling this. Now we have to do something about what's going on in the middle and high school. You can see trends here. It's a matter of what we'll prioritize and put the money towards."
Mayor James Fiorentini, who introduced the Youth Council that he formed in January, said it will get a chance to present its findings at some point before the School Committee that he chairs.
What students are seeking
64.4% - mental health access/support services
64.4% - life skills
62.1% - jobs, career related opportunities
55.8% - places to go/things to do
48.5% - community engagement
39.5% - addiction resources
Source: Haverhill Youth Council survey