HAVERHILL — Staff members at the Haverhill YMCA brought a group of children to Plug Pond last week to swim and enjoy the outdoors. They also brought their own lifeguards.
While the Y’s policy is to provide its own lifeguards under any circumstances, they were lucky to find some. The city hasn’t had such good fortune, and cannot staff the beach with lifeguards this summer.
“We have had our own challenges recruiting lifeguards this year,” said Tracey Fuller, executive director of the Haverhill YMCA. “I think there’s been less people looking to become lifeguards as it’s a big responsibility.”
Vincent Ouellette, the city’s human services director, said he hasn’t been able to recruit lifeguards to work at Plug Pond, and that other communities are struggling to do so, too.
Fuller said Haverhill Public Schools offered a lifeguarding course that luckily produced four lifeguards the Y hired last month. She said two of them were on duty at Plug Pond last week to protect the Y’s group of 30 children ages 6 to 12 who attend the summer camp program.
Posted signs at Plug Pond warn the public that if they wish to swim, they do so at their own risk.
There are, however, several “park ambassadors” on duty. In the event of an emergency they are prepared to respond, Ouellette said.
“We used to have a good group of high-school seniors who would stick with us during their college years, but they’ve moved on and it’s been difficult for us to establish a core group,” Ouellette said. “But it’s not just Haverhill ... it’s everywhere and it’s across the board for workers, especially young workers.”
Ouellette said Recreation Director Ben Delaware oversees the staff of nine “park ambassadors” who work different shifts throughout the week.
“We like at least three people on at one time to help keep the area clean, monitor the size of the crowd, check vehicles and remind people of the rules — such as no smoking, no alcohol, and no charcoal grills — and ensure people are following basic guidelines,” Ouellette said. “They interact with people, empty the trash and clean bathrooms. All of these things don’t get done if they’re sitting in a chair overseeing the pond.”
He said they try to have at least one person on duty with lifeguard training, “but it does not meet the ratio of three to five lifeguards per day per shift.”
Normally there are eight to 10 lifeguards staffed to cover all of the shifts in a week, he explained.
“We hope people will be more in tune to what their children are doing, especially when they are in the water,” Ouellette said.
There were no water incidents last year and none so far this year, he said.
Ouellette said camp programs that visit Plug Pond must bring their own lifeguards. There are a host of rules for visitors as well, including the need to have Coast Guard approved lifejackets for those who cannot pass a swimming test.
Plug Pond is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, and typically closes around the start of the new school year. There is a limit of 200 people at a time. Park ambassadors keep a count of visitors coming and going.
Admission is $2 per vehicle and $1 for each additional adult. Walk-ins enter free.
