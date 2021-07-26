Take a plant, leave a plant at library

HAVERHILL — Outside of books and other resources that attract patrons to the Haverhill Public Library, there is now another reason to drop by.
A large, colorful, plant-exchange “bookshelf” was installed in late June at the parking-lot entrance to the library and residents are welcome to take one of the plants from it as part of a free program called "Take a Plant, Leave a Plant."
Herbs, vegetables and flowers are welcomed and organizers ask that you replace what you take with a plant of your own, but if you don’t have one to give, that’s OK too.
In just a few weeks, dozens of plants have been shared through the “Take a Plant, Leave a Plant” shelf. If you encounter empty shelves on any given day, don't fret, just try back another day or be kind enough to leave plants for someone else.
“Lots of generous people have dropped off plants, and they are quickly finding new homes,” said Haverhill Garden Club President Kathy Fitts. “We’re hoping that landscapers who are redoing gardens will take the plants they’ve dug up that are perfectly good, but maybe no longer the homeowner’s taste, and bring them here rather than composting them.”
Liza Marzilli, chair of Team Haverhill, came up with the idea of creating a free plant exchange site similar to the many Little Libraries around town – but involving plants instead of books.
She and Fitts jointly presented the idea at Team Haverhill’s annual “Possible Dreams” event in March.
Mayor James Fiorentini was among the enthusiastic supporters of the idea that night, Fitts said.
Once the library’s board of trustees agreed on the location, Marzilli’s husband, carpenter/artist Jeff Grassie, built the shelf in the shape of an open book and humorously labeled it "Take a Plant, Leaf a Plant."
Students of Nettle School art teacher Sadie Griesmer painted the shelves green and added images of potted plants.
On the reverse side, the students painted a castle, a pond, rolling hills, a stream and a cloud-filled sky.
Volunteers from the Garden Club and Team Haverhill are watering the donated plants. The groups ask that the plants be identified in advance with a label, but there are popsicle sticks and a pen at the shelf if the donor needs them.
The shelf will be in place through fall, when people divide perennials and separate bulbs, and then Team Haverhill will store the shelf for the winter, to return in April.