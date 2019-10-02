HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini and the Haverhill Police Department are teaming up Saturday to “Take Back the Streets” of Mount Washington from gangs and criminals at a community gathering and block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wysocki Park.
A walk through the surrounding neighborhoods will be followed by food, music and face painting in the park located between Central Street and Park Avenue.
"The idea is to walk through the neighborhood and show that we are in charge — police and the great people who live in this community — not the gangs," Fiorentini said. "My message is that we are not giving up on these neighborhoods and that we will put up as many police officers as needed to make sure our residents are safe."
Police Chief Alan DeNaro said his department will be supplying food as well as games and activities for children.
"This is a perfect opportunity for the people in the Mount Washington neighborhoods to get to know each other, to interact with members of the Haverhill Police Department, and to work together toward making safer neighborhoods," according to a post on the Haverhill Police Department’s official Facebook page.
Heritage Park hosts exhibit reception, talk
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Heritage State Park will host a free reception and talk Sunday at 2 p.m. for the exhibit, "A Neglected Legacy: Reclaiming a Radical Past."
Michele Fazio, English professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, organized the exhibit, which explores her Italian-American heritage and discovery of her family's hidden history.
The history includes a Lawrence connection. Fazio's great-uncle helped organize a welcome at Grand Central Station in New York City for the children of Lawrence during the historic Bread and Roses strike in 1912.
The exhibit will be on display starting Sunday and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 28. The park visitor's center is located at 1 Jackson St. The center is fully accessible. For more information call 978-794-1655.
River Bards poetry night is Friday
HAVERHILL — Creative Haverhill’s next River Bards poetry night is Friday at 7 p.m. at the HC Media studio, 2 Merrimack St., Harbor Place.
Featured poet, J.D. Scrimgeour of Salem, Mass., will kick off the night with a reading, followed by open mic time for which sign-ups are on a first-come first-served basis.
The event wraps up no later than 9 p.m. It is family friendly and open to the public.
Scrimgeour’s essays and poetry often focus on class and education, exploring what constitutes authentic learning in the exchange between student and teacher.
Visit online at creativehaverhill.org.
NECC to hold open house on Saturday
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will hold an open house Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliot St., starting outside of the Sports and Fitness Center.
People interested in learning more about NECC’s academic programs, admissions process, or possible financial aid options are invited to attend.
Tours of the campus will be held and those interested can apply to Northern Essex on the spot. Bring along a friend or family members.
Northern Essex will host its Homecoming that same day and all are invited to participate. There will be food, entertainment, games, sports and children’s activities.
The NECC Campus Classic 5K race will be held at 9 a.m.
Winnekenni Castle fall flea market is Sunday
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will hold a fall flea market Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The castle's lawn will be filled with great finds. Food and refreshments will be available. Admission is free.
Got something to sell? Old or new? Spaces are only $35 each so do your fall cleaning and bring to the castle what you no longer wish to keep.
Email the Castle at winnekenni@yahoo.com to let organizers know what you've got and to register for your spot on the hill.
Pumpkin patch cornhole tournament is Saturday
AMESBURY — Sign up now for the first-ever Pumpkin Patch Cornhole Tournament to be held Saturday at the Main Street Church, 145 Main St., Amesbury.
The tournament starts at 3 p.m. but participants will start signing in at 2:30 p.m. Registration fee is $25 per person and teams of two will compete.
Each team is guaranteed to play three games. First prize is $200 and second prize is $100. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. A children's cornhole event and activities will be available. There will be a fire pit and ‘smores, as well.
Proceeds support the church's many mission projects including Salisbury Habitat for Humanity and Hurricane Recovery teams.
To register, call the church office 978-388-0982 or send email to office@main-street-church.org.
Town to hold flu shot clinics
GROVELAND — The Groveland Board of Health will hold flu shot clinics Monday, Oct. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the fire station training room.
There is a fee. Bring insurance and Medicare cards.
Veterans invited to speak with lawyer
HAVERHILL — The city's veteran's service office will hold its first Lawyer for the Day program for veterans Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Time slots are available every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to noon.
This service is provided free of charge by a local attorney licensed to practice in Massachusetts. Call 978-374-2351 to make a reservation to speak with a lawyer.