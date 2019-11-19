HAVERHILL — He works with students who struggle to overcome a variety of learning challenges yet he manages to engage them, create a spark that motivates them and teach them what they need to know to reach their goal of obtaining a high school diploma.
On Tuesday night, the Haverhill YMCA recognized Neil Wilkins of Greenleaf Academy as this year's Educator of the Year.
Wilkins was one of 24 nominees from 14 schools. Each nominee receives 10, three-month club memberships for students of their choosing, and the winner receives 25, six-month memberships.
Wilkins teaches science and art at the former Greenleaf School in Bradford, which this year was renamed the Greenleaf Academy and houses what for nearly 20 years was known as the Haverhill Alternative School.
The school's principal, John DePolo, nominated Wilkins as Educator of the Year saying, "some of the greatest teachers are the ones who show the most generosity for their students. Neil Wilkins shows this through the constant effort that he puts into his teaching both in science and art."
The event, held in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College, also recognized World War II veteran John Katsaros of Haverhill and Fantini Bakery of Haverhill with the Y's Commitment to Community award.
Katsaros enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in 1942 and served as an assistant engineer, photographer and aerial gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress, which in March of 1944 was shot down over France. He was able to parachute from his plane and landed on a farm, breaking both ankles and six ribs. Captured by the Gestapo, he was freed by the French underground and with the help of the French Resistance, was nursed back to health. He was aided in avoiding the relentless German military as he embarked on a perilous quest for freedom through France and Spain. You can read about Katsaros' harrowing tale in his book, "Code Burgundy — The Long Escape."
In commending Fantini Bakery, YMCA officials noted that throughout the years, this Haverhill baker has continued to grow, passing the business on from generation to generation. The same traditions are followed for excellence, and the commitment translates into the products that customers know and love. Their commitment and loyalty to the families of Haverhill is commendable and knows no bounds, YMCA officials said.