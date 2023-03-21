HAVERHILL — YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts held its first White Ribbon Day flag raising Monday, March 20, in front of City Hall.
Men in attendance wore white ribbon pins symbolizing a pledge to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women.
All in attendance, including community members, YWCA partners, local and state officials and police received a pin.
“We call on all men to join and be part of this movement in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence, as sexual assault and intimate partner violence continue to be a global issue,” said Renee McGuire, domestic violence and sexual assault site director for the YWCA Haverhill.
She said the campaign is celebrated during the month of March.
McGuire offered some sobering statistics.
“Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and every nine minutes, that victim is a child,” she said.
“People in the LGBTQIA+ community are more likely to experience sexual violence and intimate partner violence, and on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.”
The crowd gathered in front of City Hall for a flag raising ceremony, where Mayor James Fiorentini and State Rep. Andy Vargas. D-Haverhill, along with White Ribbon Ambassador Andy Polanco and Ross Steinborn, program director for the YWCA’s North Shore Rape Crisis Center in Lynn, recited the White Ribbon Pledge:
“From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence,” they said, to which male members in a crowd of about 40 men and women repeated.
“Thank you all so much for being present here today supporting this event particularly all the men who have taken this pledge for being a partner and for choosing to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender based violence,” McGuire said in her concluding remarks. “Your voices have a much greater impact than you can imagine.”
