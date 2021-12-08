HAVERHILL — The public is invited to an informational meeting on plans to rebuild the Consentino School Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Consentino, 685 Washington St.
Artist renderings of the proposed project will be unveiled and discussed as will the scope of the project.
A presentation in English is at 6 p.m. following by a presentation in Spanish at 7 p.m. Light refreshments are included and children of all ages are welcome to attend.
Friendly Toast opens
NORTH ANDOVER — The Friendly Toast recently opened at 550 Turnpike St., offering all-day brunch with more than 70 items on the menu. These include avocado toast and chicken cordon bleu benedict, along with rotating specials that feature seasonal flavors and locally sourced ingredients.
The bar menu includes cocktail creations using infused vodkas, and house-made bloody Mary mix. There is a Dreamsicle cocktail, along with margarita, mimosa and Bloody Mary flights, where guests can try a sample of signature specialties.
This is the seventh Friendly Toast in New England and the fourth in Massachusetts, following on the heels of the recently opened Danvers location at the Liberty Tree Mall. The restaurant is open Sunday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Webinar focuses on business growth
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a webinar titled “Ready for the Rebound — Digital Best Practices for the New Normal” Friday, Dec. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. Ivan Elias, co-founder of Merrimack Digital will discuss ways of finding new customers and increasing repeat business, how to save time and expenses and how to help fellow business owners.
Join the meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86426041027%C2%A0.
Free for members and $5 for future members.
To register or for more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.