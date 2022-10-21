BRENTWOOD — A Haverhill middle school teacher is on unpaid leave, and has been ordered by a judge to stay away from all schools, while he faces drug charges in New Hampshire.
Travis Ducharme, 36, is listed on the Nettle Middle School website as a member of the grade 5-8 team. He is a special education teacher and basketball coach, according to past reporting in The Eagle-Tribune.
Court records detail how investigators with the Rockingham County Drug Task Force learned from a confidential informant that Ducharme was selling cocaine in Hampton, New Hampshire.
He is identified in court paperwork as a resident of Brentwood, New Hampshire.
The task force set up controlled purchases from Ducharme twice in September, confirming each time that informants were sold less than a half ounce of cocaine in clear plastic baggies.
Investigators said they once tracked Ducharme to the middle school, where he was seen leaving in the same car he used during the drug deals.
On Oct. 4, officers said they followed Ducharme from work in Haverhill into New Hampshire, where they pulled him over.
A report states Ducharme had, “a cylinder in his pocket, containing a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine.” He declined a consent search of his car, but a drug-sniffing K-9 detected “the presence of narcotic odor within the vehicle,” and it was seized as evidence.
An affidavit lists charges for two counts of sale of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
Superintendent of Haverhill Schools Margaret Marotta says Ducharme is on unpaid leave.
According to the latest court filings, the Rockingham County Supervised Pretrial Release Program approved $5,000 cash bail for Ducharme. He is under electronic monitoring and must stay 1,500 feet away from all schools.
Another court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this report.
