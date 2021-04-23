HAVERHILL — A spring nature walk at Tattersall Farm planned for Sunday, April 25, has been postponed to Sunday, May 23, due to a forecast of inclement weather.
The walk, led by naturalist Roland Boutwell, is from 2 to 4 p.m. Dogs are not allowed on this walk, which will focus on the identification of spring wildflowers and other plants.
Masks must be worn at all times and group size will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis according to state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are asked to meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot at 542 North Broadway. Waterproof boots are suggested. This is a free, educational community event, however, donations of $10 are greatly appreciated.
Tattersall Farm was owned and operated by the Tattersall Family for a substantial part of the 20th century. The surviving family member, Mary Alice, died in 1999. In her will, she entrusted her family's 150 acres to the city for passive recreation, imposing specific conservation and open space preservation restrictions so the farm would be maintained as close to its present state as possible.
More information is available at https://tattersallfarm.weebly.com.