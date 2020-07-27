With 150 acres and two miles of trails, Tattersall Farm on North Broadway in Haverhill is an ideal location for residents to take a socially distant hike.
On Sunday, local residents joined naturalist Roland “Boot” Boutwell for a hike on the property, where they explored the meadows and forests and learned wildflower identification characteristics, along with other plant facts.
The farm, originally owned and operated by the Tattersall family for much of the 20th century, was given to the city by the family's last surviving member, Mary Alice Tattersall, who died in 1999. The farm was given under the conditions that it be preserved and protected.
— Allison Corneau