HAVERHILL — A breath of fresh air — that's what teachers are insisting they and students can have when schools reopen.
Local education leaders are responding, saying they are in the midst of checking and repairing HVAC systems in schools and ensuring all windows are able to open with screens in place.
Anthony Parolisi, president of the teachers union, the Haverhill Education Association, recently expressed concerns about air quality in schools. Union members have asked for improved air flow and filtration before anyone returns to schools, as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
"We want to make it abundantly clear that educators want to go back to our classrooms and teach our children in person, but only when it's safe," Parolisi said. "The only reason we can't do that is because the state hasn't made the investment in our public schools after decades of divestment in public schools, especially in urban cities like Haverhill."
Parolisi noted that the Haverhill Education Association and other teacher unions across the state are demanding that state education officials call for an environmental health and safety assessment of every school. The unions want the reopening of those buildings to meet public health standards set by scientific data related to COVID-19.
Assistant Haverhill Superintendent Michael Pfifferling reminded the School Committee when it met July 30 that in late June, the committee had approved $157,000 to conduct HVAC repair and maintenance work at six Haverhill schools most in need of improvements, and that those projects have begun.
School officials said the district is repairing the HVAC systems while ensuring all windows can be opened and have screens in place so fresh air is available in every classroom.
Pfifferling said that under the first phase of the project, workers are going from classroom to classroom to do preventative maintenance on air distribution devices called univents, and are replacing any worn or broken parts.
The second phase of the project is to perform maintenance on rooftop air conditioning units that chill air and that run it to the univents or other cool air distribution device, Pfifferling said.
The third phase involves replacing any major parts that need replacing, he said.
"In addition, our custodial and maintenance staff have worked through every classroom in the district identifying which windows do not open, which require screens or are missing screens, and they found that about 100 windows throughout the district were not opening," Pfifferling said.
"We've ordered parts for those windows and have contracted our maintenance staff and an outside company to get this work done before the opening of school to ensure we have fresh air in every classroom," he said.
Parolisi said the district's response to air quality concerns in school buildings is a step in the right direction.
"It's encouraging to know the district is focusing on air quality, but we are concerned the state hasn't provided the resources to bring every building up to where it should be," Parolisi said. "I'm glad this is being talked about as one of our many concerns and as more research comes out showing airborne spread is a way the virus can pass from one person to another, and there is more evidence coming out that suggests children can spread the virus at rates similar to adults. Air quality and filtration and a supply of fresh air is important to everyone."
The School Committee has approved posting a new position of director of facilities so the district can receive applicants. The committee also voted to eliminate the position of supervisor of facilities currently held by Heather Forgione. That position is scheduled to be eliminated Oct. 31, Pfifferling said.
Pfifferling said Forgione was told she can apply for the newly created position.