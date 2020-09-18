HAVERHILL — When the city's teachers resisted returning to classrooms for the new school year, their concerns were rooted in COVID-19 — fears that a large social environment would create health risks for them and students.
Now that teachers are back in schools and preparing for students' arrival Monday, the list of concerns has grown greatly — and it involves more than fears about coronavirus.
The teachers union has written what its calls "an open letter'' listing the concerns, and released it to the public. The letter says schools are not ready to accept students and teach them effectively and safely.
"The closer we arrive to the children returning to school, the more apparent it becomes that the Superintendent, School Committee and Mayor are unable at this time to safely and effectively bring students into HPS (Haverhill Public School) buildings,'' the letter says.
It goes on to list more than a dozen complaints, ranging from health concerns to classrooms being in disrepair — as well as a lack of direction for teachers and students' families about academic issues. Those academic problems hurt the district's ability to teach children properly, the letter says.
The letter says the poor condition of buildings and failed academic preparation is discouraging to teachers because they had several negotiating sessions with school leaders over anticipated problems before returning to schools this week.
The letter stresses that teachers do not blame custodians or other school workers for problems associated with the physical condition of schools. The letter blames those conditions on Mayor James Fiorentini, Superintendent Margaret Marotta and the School Committee, saying the city's leaders have long failed to properly maintain school buildings.
The union's letter says teachers are concerned about the poor condition of classrooms and school buildings in terms of COVID-19 risks and overall cleanliness.
The letter says those concerns include dusty or non-functioning vents; clogged drains in sinks; mice droppings and even a dead, rotting bat in two classrooms; no certificates posted in any classrooms indicating they have passed air quality tests amid COVID concerns (teachers say the district promised such postings); classroom windows not being opened an hour prior to teachers' daily arrival as a consultant recommended; and some windows simply malfunctioning.
The letter also says the district is not ready to teach students, and points to academic preparation issues affecting teachers.
Examples listed in the letter include teachers having their assignments and schedules changed several times and that some teachers are still without their assignments; teachers being assigned too many classes, often for subjects they are not certified in; no clear direction about daily work expectations for teachers who will teach students doing all learning remotely from home; teachers receiving little or no training about how to run a hybrid class of students who are in a classroom some days and learn remotely from home on other days; and first-year teachers receiving little guidance.
Mayor denies complaints
School officials say they disagree with the union's assessment that the district failed to properly prepare for the reopening of schools.
"I strongly disagree with the union president," said Mayor James Fiorentini, who is School Committee chairman. "I believe that the superintendent and her team have done an outstanding job of getting our schools ready and I stand with them."
Fiorentini said the district has spent $1.7 million in building upgrades and is in the process of spending an additional $1.7 million.
"They have been fixing windows, repairing or replacing every screen, fixing every HVAC unit and making certain that there is adequate ventilation in every single classroom," the mayor said. "They brought in an outside contractor to repair every HVAC unit and another outside company to verify that the air quality in every school building and every classroom was adequate.''
The district also purchased and installed hundreds of air-purifying machines for use in classrooms, the mayor said.
"The schools recently agreed to hire 10 new custodians so that our schools are constantly kept clean," he said.
Superintendent: Schools are ready
Marotta also disagreed with the teachers' complaints.
"As I have walked through our buildings the past weeks, I have seen our staff working hard to prepare for the return of children on Monday," she said. "The buildings are clean, COVID related signage is up, personal protective equipment is available, air purifiers are in place where needed, desks are spaced appropriately for social distancing, technology is distributed and we are ready to go."
She noted that over past two days she has seen teachers working from their classrooms supporting students online, troubleshooting glitches and easing everyone back into the school year.
"Staff has been overwhelmingly positive about seeing our students again and student attendance in remote learning is strong," Marotta said. "It is a scary time and we are all a little apprehensive about breaking our routines. Our staff worked remotely in the spring and the buildings have been largely empty for the six months with our custodial staff returning to work earlier in the summer.
"Were there things called to our attention once the buildings were filled staffed? Of course. Have we fixed them? Absolutely," Marotta said. "And we will continue to address issues as they arise. This is a pandemic, things are changing every day and we will continue to closely monitor the needs of our staff, students and our community as we move forward."
Parolisi, the union president, said the teachers' letter does not make any demands. It was intended as way for teachers to be heard by city and school officials, he said.
"This is an open letter to make sure our community knows we are there with them and if its motivates the School Committee and the mayor to commit to a safe reopening, meaning fully funding public education so that we can have the custodial resources and educational resources we need to learn during the pandemic, we welcome that," Parolisi said.
On Monday, most students will begin attending in-person classes just one day a week for two weeks. Students will sit 6 feet apart in classrooms and wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Students participating in the hybrid learning model will begin their full program Oct. 5, attending school two days per week and learning remotely three days per week. Also on Oct. 5, special education students and others in specialized learning programs will begin attending school four days per week. Students who decided to avoid classrooms and instead do all learning remotely from home started their school year Sept. 16 and will participate in online academics from that time forward.