HAVERHILL — Superintendent Margaret Marotta said despite teachers’ concerns, Haverhill schools will be sanitary and safe for students and staff when the school year begins this week.
When teachers entered schools Friday for the first time this academic year — saying they did so under “duress’’ due to COVID-19 fears — they blasted the district for unsanitary conditions such as clogged sinks, dusty vents and even mice droppings.
Teachers also complained the district failed to give them confidence that air quality and ventilation in classrooms is acceptable in the face of the pandemic.
The teachers union pointed to a lack of air-purifying machines in many classrooms and that many rooms had no posting that they passed a ventilation review by experts. Teachers said they were told by school officials that such a message would be posted in each classroom.
Marotta and other school officials said hundreds of air-purifying machines have been bought and will be set up in classrooms where they are needed before students arrive this week. The officials also said a consulting firm’s report of ventilation in all Haverhill schools shows the buildings are ready for teachers and students to return safely as the pandemic continues.
Teachers union president Anthony Parolisi said, however, the consulting firm’s review does not convince teachers that the air quality and ventilation reaches acceptable standards.
“This appears to be a very superficial certification without a whole lot of information,’’ he said of the ventilation report. “It seems to say, ‘The buildings are fine. Just go in them.’
“The report says that the buildings are fine at a reduced capacity (of people) until repairs are made, but it doesn’t tell us what that reduced capacity is,’’ he said. “That’s one of the things we asked for: By building, how many people are safe? We asked for ‘if we do this, how many people can we have? What about if we do that?’ We have a very brief description of ... what would be adequate.”
To improve air quality, the School Department purchased more than 300 hospital-grade air-purification machines, many of which have been installed, officials said.
According to the consultant’s report, several other steps were taken to ensure appropriate air quality standards, including: inspecting, repairing and replacing filters in uni-vents that ventilate classrooms; installing window fans where appropriate; and monitoring roof exhaust fans where needed.
In some cases, such as at Consentino School, 33 uni-vents were found to either be non-functioning or missing. They are scheduled for repairs or replacement.
The air quality consultant advised the district to open classroom windows one hour before staff members report to school and keep them open an hour after the staff leaves.
Stacks of air-purification machines were sitting in the high school cafeteria Friday, waiting to be removed from boxes and installed in classrooms. Some machines had already been installed in rooms.
“The single biggest thing we have done as a school system to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our schools is to inspect and repair each uni-vent in every room in all of our buildings,” Marotta said. “A uni-vent is not only the source of heat in a classroom, but also the source of ventilation. Clean, fresh air is a key to keeping our staff and students healthy. In areas where there was no uni-vent or it is not fully operational and in areas that are high risk, we have installed air-purifiers.”
Teachers: Schools in ‘unacceptable condition’
School officials said unsanitary conditions discovered by teachers will be eliminated and do not relate to the threat of coronavirus.
Marotta said the district’s custodial staff is pushing to ensure schools are clean and ready for students to begin classes this week.
“I am aware that some of our classrooms are not yet up to expectations,” she said. “I have been touring buildings and working with the staff to identify areas in need of further cleaning. The majority of spaces in our 17 buildings are looking fabulous and, as we head toward the opening of schools ... we expect all spaces to be ready to go.’’
Teachers said because of the unsanitary conditions they found Friday and their concerns about air quality, they cannot be confident schools will be safe for students and staff.
After teachers began entering schools Friday morning, reports of windowless work spaces, clogged sinks with stagnant water, dusty vents and other complaints began pouring in, Parolisi said.
He said it was discouraging to find such conditions after the teachers union had many discussions with school officials in preparation for the academic year.
“Our educators have been expressing serious concerns about the readiness of our buildings to be occupied safely throughout this process,’’ Parolisi said. “After much deliberation and consideration, ultimately our members voted to trust the district but verify that conditions did, in fact, meet our expectations as promised by entering the buildings under duress today (Friday).
“Upon arrival, educators across the district’s worst fears were realized when they returned to their workplaces to find them, in many cases, in unacceptable condition,’’ he said. “It’s really disheartening to see, especially given all of the rhetoric and publicity coming from the administration with regard to preparing our buildings, classrooms and work spaces for a safe reopening.
“We need to let the parents and community know what is really present in our work environment,’’ Parolisi said.
Students who will learn in classrooms to start the academic year will begin arriving at schools Sept. 21, according to a new plan drawn up by school officials. For two weeks after that, students enrolled in a hybrid program — a mix of classroom and remote online learning from home — will attend school one day per week. Special education students and other children in specialized programs such as English language learners will attend school two days per week for that two-week period, according to the plan.
Students who decided to avoid classrooms and instead do all learning remotely will start their school year Sept. 16 and participate in online academics five days per week from that time forward. Starting Oct. 5, students in the hybrid program will begin going to classrooms two days per week and learning remotely the other three days. Also on Oct. 5, special education students and others in specialized learning programs will begin attending school four days per week.
Mold at Bartlett School
Parolisi said Marotta told him Bartlett School has an environmental problem and teachers there were told on Friday to work remotely, outside the school, “because of concerns of mold in the building.”
Marotta said mold was found in the basement of the school during a walk-through late Wednesday afternoon of last week.
“We had Servpro out on Thursday and they sealed off the basement while we get air quality tests of the space and the school,” she said. “Axiom (an environmental consulting firm) was out to the building Thursday night and we are awaiting the air sampling and a scope of work to remediate.”
Marotta said any necessary improvements will be made before staff and students are allowed in the building, which serves children who need special services.