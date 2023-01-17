HAVERHILL — Although students are back in the classroom and teachers have a new contract, there remained some unfinished business from the teacher strike that took place in October.
Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs confirmed that his union recently sent a check for $110,000 to the state for having violated a contempt order issued by a judge.
"We understand what we did," Briggs said in reference to Haverhill teachers defying a judge's order to stop their illegal strike.
The HEA had been ordered in December to pay a fine of $110,000 while the Massachusetts Teachers Association was ordered to pay $50,000. This comes after a judgment last month for contempt.
The contempt fines were to be paid to the Massachusetts General Fund by Jan. 17, according to the ruling. According to court documents, it also appears that the litigation regarding the December case remains open.
Outside of paying the fine, Briggs said the HEA is being charged with unfair labor practices and that the union is being asked to pay $500,000 in additional damages to the city related to the strike after having already paid $200,000 plus $50,000 towards a scholarship fund.
"It appears to be a punitive action," Briggs said.
The school committee's lawyer, David Connolly of Morgan, Brown & Joy of Boston, said that on the final day of contract negotiations with the HEA the committee estimated the strike cost the city at least $650,000.
"The HEA had filed with the court they had $400,000 in the bank so to get the students back in school, we said we would take $200,000 now plus the $50,000 in scholarship money," Connolly said about contract talks on the night of Oct. 20 that culminated in an agreement.
He said the school committee bargaining team never agreed to limiting damages to $200,000 plus the scholarship money and that the request for an additional $450,000 from the HEA remains unresolved.
Connolly said the judge's decision in December to find the HEA in contempt for holding an illegal strike remains open as it pertains to seeking damages from the HEA. He said the school committee also filed an unfair labor practice charge on Oct. 18 that is pending.
He said the court case is one forum where the city is seeking damages while the unfair labor practice charge with the labor relations board is another.
"Whether from the court or DLR (Department of Labor Relations), we're looking to be compensated for what the city spent during the strike," Connolly said.
Following six days of intense mediated teacher contract negotiations that concluded late into the night of Oct. 20, the school committee and HEA had reached a tentative agreement on a three year, $25 million contract that was subsequently approved by the committee and ratified by the teacher's union.
The agreement came after a contentious four-day strike that kept students home. Students returned to class voluntarily that Friday, Oct. 21.
At a hearing on Oct. 19, a Superior Court judge agreed with the Haverhill School Committee contract negotiation team in implementing hefty fines against the Haverhill Education Association and Massachusetts Teachers Association.
The contempt of court order came after two consecutive orders by Judge James Lang – on Oct. 18 and 19 – that required teachers to return to work. Both orders were ignored. Both unions did not fully comply with the order until after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, the judge noted in his ruling.
On Dec. 19, 2022, Lang imposed a judgement against the HEA for $110,000, based on a $50,000 first day of non-compliance and an additional $60,000 for its second day. The judge stated that for reasons not clear to the court, the Board sought only a first day fine of $50,000 against the MTA. Both fines were intended to coerce HEA members into compliance with the law by ending their strike.
Briggs said that on the night his union and the school committee agreed on a teacher contract, it was understood the district would not be seeking additional compensation. He said the school committee is now seeking an additional $500,000.
"The HEA is being threatened by the committee and its lawyer with an unfair labor practices charge and to avoid it the lawyer is asking the union to pay $500,000," Briggs said.
He said that on the night of the agreement the HEA was informed that the city offered to provide the school department $300,000 to settle the strike, in addition to the $200,000 that was agreed to.
"The $300,000 was a verbal agreement and the school committee negotiation team, Scott Wood, Paul Magliocchetti and Rich Rosa, told me they were not going after any more money," Briggs said.
Connolly refuted Briggs' claim about the school committee not seeking additional compensation.
"Their attorney said he would drop the unfair labor practice charge if we paid another $500,000," Briggs said. "Now we have to question the integrity of the administration and the school board and our confidence in them.
"We are filing a charge against the school department for unfair labor practices and now we're waiting for judgement as to whether the school committee's unfair labor charge will go forward in a court of law," Briggs added.
Staff reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.