HAVERHILL — The teachers union is lashing out at the School Committee's handling of issues related to the pandemic, saying many committee decisions leave students and staff at risk of being infected by COVID-19.
The union has taken a vote showing no confidence in the committee, which has allowed certain groups of students to remain in classrooms as the number of COVID-19 cases increases steadily in Haverhill.
The union's vote, detailed in a letter to the committee, also criticizes the school district's plan to allow elementary students back into classrooms immediately after the holiday break — at a time when health officials predict a surge in virus cases due to holiday gatherings.
Ultimately, the union says, the safest learning method is having all students learn remotely from home all the time — keeping them and teachers out of schools do they don't share the virus.
Teachers pushed for fully remote learning at the start of this school year to protect students and staff from COVID-19. When the School Committee chose a hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning for most students, teachers reluctantly agreed.
Haverhill is in the red high-risk COVID-19 zone, according to categories listed by the state. The most recent numbers released Thursday by state health officials show the city's positivity rate is 10.9 percent. That is the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with the virus.
With COVID-19 spreading steadily in the community and in schools when they are open, the teachers union is demanding that this week, before Christmas break, School Committee members tour schools where groups of special needs students are learning in classrooms while most students are on a temporary extended period of remote learning. The union said the tours will help committee members see the impact of keeping students and staff in school during the pandemic — how difficult it is for teachers to run productive classrooms while observing COVID-19 safety rules.
The Haverhill Education Association, the teachers union, was already angry that "high-needs'' students — those with special needs, English language learners, homeless, and those living in foster care — have been learning in classrooms instead of remotely. School officials have said those high-needs students remain in classrooms because it is extremely difficult for them to learn online from home.
"When kindergarten to grade five was added to the mix, it fanned the flames of anger and disappointment," union president Anthony Parolisi said of last week's School Committee decision to bring students from those grades back to classrooms Jan. 4 when the holiday break ends, instead of two weeks later as originally planned.
Due to the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the community, students participating in hybrid learning — two days per week in classrooms and three days of remote learning online from home — have been on an extended period of remote learning. That period started after Thanksgiving and was to continue to Jan. 19 to halt spread of the virus among students and teachers. That period would also keep students out of schools for more than two weeks after the holidays, hopefully preventing any COVID-19 spread among relatives and friends at gatherings from spreading to schools.
The union's letter says that because of the COVID-19 spread, union members feel it is unsafe for classroom learning to begin Jan. 4. A return to classrooms before Jan. 19 is inconsistent with the School Committee's stated priority of keeping all students and staff safe, the letter says.
"Although we have taken this vote of no confidence, that confidence is not permanently lost, because we believe that if this School Committee was more familiar with what actually goes on in our buildings and what educators face on a daily basis, they would have voted for full remote schooling," the letter says.
By Saturday afternoon, more than 350 union members had signed the no-confidence letter, and others who were unable to attend Friday's meeting were being contacted so they could also sign the letter, Parolisi said.
"It is important to note that as bad as the numbers (COVID-19 cases) are now, the historical data shows that between January 1st and 14th they are all but guaranteed to be worse," the letter says. "We are therefore taking this vote to demonstrate that we collectively agree that the Haverhill School Committee has failed to take the safety of the educators, service providers, and students into account based on their decision."
School Committee divided
The vote leading to the union's letter happened Friday during an emergency union meeting. That meeting was called after teachers and other union members became angry over a plan to return kindergarten through fifth grade students to schools on Jan. 4, along with high-needs students who are learning in classrooms until the holiday break, which begins at Christmas.
Students in other grade levels are expected to return to the hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning Jan. 19.
At a Dec. 10 meeting, the School Committee decided it wanted to allow a two-week delay in students' return to classrooms after the New Year's holiday in case another virus surge resulted from holiday gatherings. That delay set the restart of classroom learning at Jan. 19.
Then during a Dec. 15 emergency meeting where the committee voted to allow Haverhill High winter sports to begin after halting them the previous week, Mayor James Fiorentini said he was unhappy that winter sports would happen at the same time students are being kept away from classrooms. He successfully pushed for students in the lower grades to return early because according to city health officials, kids under the age of 10 are less likely to catch or spread COVID-19. In a 5-2 vote, the committee decided Jan. 4 is when students in kindergarten through grade five will return to classrooms.
School Committee members Toni Sapienza-Donais and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello opposed the early return for younger students and said they support the union's no-confidence vote. They said risking the lives of students and staff by exposing them to a potentially heightened presence of COVID-19 so soon after the holidays is "unacceptable."
"The amount of confusion that has been created by the administration and the committee between starting dates and opening options borders on ridiculous," said Sapienza-Donais. "The anxiety and stress created by these inconsistences is embarrassing to me as a committee member."
"As former teachers, we personally would not feel safe in the schools and we therefore would not expect others to be in the schools," Sapienza-Donais said of her and Ryan-Ciardiello. "It is simply not safe."
Sapienza-Donais is a former longtime teacher and principal in Haverhill schools.
She said there is plan to give teachers the opportunity to be vaccinated in February, so she will recommend at the Dec. 29 School Committee meeting that staff and students remain in the remote learning mode until after February school vacation.
'Not all on the same page'
In response to the letter from the teachers union, School Committeeman Rich Rosa said the committee will consider all information and opinions as it makes decisions during the pandemic.
"I have been and continue to be grateful for the dedication of so many educators, custodians, clerical staff, maintenance personnel, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and administrators during this challenging time for our school district and city," said Rosa, who voted in favor of the Jan. 4 return to classrooms for students in kindergarten through grade five. "I understand that some people wanted us to vote in August to shut down our school buildings this year. I disagreed.
"We're not all on the same page with this, but the School Committee and I have worked hard to meet the needs of the many students who are falling farther and farther behind academically and struggling emotionally, while investing significant resources to keep students and staff safe,'' he said. "We will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed in the best interest of everyone."
Rosa is School Committee vice chairman. The mayor is chairman of the group.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the committee has scheduled an emergency meeting for Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. to review the latest numbers on the rate of spread of the virus, which she said is on the rise, and to again discuss what learning model to use — classroom or remote — when students return to their academic after the holiday break.
The letter from the union — which includes teachers, school clerical workers, educational support professional (ESPs) and school security officers — says the School Committee can force classroom learning, which will be unsuccessful because of COVID-19 safety issues, or embrace remote learning, which keeps teachers and students safe.
"We can either follow social distance guidelines (in classrooms) and withhold from our students an adequate education,'' the letter says, "or we can teach students remotely and use our expertise, teamwork, and collaboration to provide the most appropriate education that remote learning will offer while avoiding risking the lives of those that educate and care for these students."