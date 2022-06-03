It was a tale of two schools Thursday night as seniors from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill and Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover celebrated the graduating classes of 2022.
At GLTS, the keynote speaker was Alenly Ortiz, class of 2017. Also speaking was school Superintendent John Lavoie.
Meanwhile, over on 115 Amesbury Line Road in Haverhill, Whittier Tech celebrated its graduates from the class of 2022 on the same evening.
