HAVERHILL — The 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing a man outside a Haverhill High basketball game Dec. 13 has been released from protective custody despite being ruled a danger to the community, a juvenile court judge ruled.
The teen, whose identity is not being made public, appeared in Lawrence Juvenile Court Monday and was released with conditions, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. Kimball would not disclose the conditions of his release.
Haverhill police continue to investigate the incident, police Capt. Stephen Doherty Jr. said Thursday.
No new details have surfaced since the incident and police are looking into all motives, including the possibility that the attack may have been gang-related, according to police.
The man stabbed has not been identified by police and an update on his condition has not been made available.
During a Dec. 20 meeting of the Haverhill School Committee safety subcommittee, Haverhill police Lt. Meaghan Pare said the altercation had “nothing to do with an incident at the high school that day or prior.”
At that same meeting, School Committee member Scott Wood confirmed that although two security guards were inside the gymnasium during the game, there were no police officers.
In the wake of the incident, high school Athletic Director Tom O'Brien plans to work closely with police to ensure officers are present at events that draw big crowds, Wood said.
“It was an unfortunate incident that we have no tolerance for,” Wood said. “The overall response by police, the high school administration and superintendent's office was a very good response.”