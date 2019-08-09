HAVERHILL — The 16-year-old boy who allegedly brought a gun to Haverhill High School last week faces additional charges and is being held without bail, according to Carrie Kimball, director of communications for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The youth was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence Juvenile Court on four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from the July 29 incident at the high school, plus two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempting to commit a crime resulting from another episode, Kimball said.
Kimball said he was ordered held without bail at Tuesday's hearing, pending a detention hearing that was scheduled for Friday. She said she could not release the results of Friday's hearing.
The suspect, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was seen carrying a gun at Haverhill High, where he was enrolled in summer school, according to police. After he fled the building, he was arrested on Broadway but officers did not find a gun in his possession.
State and local police searched the area around the school Wednesday but failed to locate a firearm.