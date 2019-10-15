Teens charged in Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL — A 19-year-old Methuen man and a 16-year-old Haverhill boy are both being held without bail after they were charged with shooting a 21-year-old Lawrence man in the face in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Ashworth Terrace at Freeman Street, officials said.
Edison Manzueta of 8 Whittier St., Methuen, was charged with armed assault to murder. He was arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court before Judge Stephen Abany, who ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Oct. 22.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, said the victim, a 21-year-old Lawrence man, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and was subsequently transported to the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.
The victim is expected to survive, Kimball said.
Police also charged a 16-year-old Haverhill boy with armed assault to murder. Kimball said the boy was arraigned in Lawrence juvenile court on Tuesday and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.
According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on Sunday about 6:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to Lawrence General Hospital for a man who’d been shot in the face. The victim had been driven to the hospital by his 20-year-old girlfriend, who lives with him in Lawrence, police said.
The woman told police that she and her boyfriend drove to Haverhill to smoke marijuana and that they drove past the Tilton School, and turned onto Ashworth Terrace, where they parked and she reached into the back seat to get a tray for rolling the pot. The woman said a silver sedan with two men inside suddenly appear, a shot was fired, then the sedan sped away.
She told police that blood was pouring down her boyfriend’s face and that she immediately drove him to the hospital in Lawrence.
Police said the woman later changed her story to say her boyfriend was actually in Haverhill to sell marijuana to someone with the street name of “Beetlejuice,” who she said arrived on foot with another male, who pulled out a handgun and shot her boyfriend during an attempted robbery.
Police identified the alleged shooter as a 16-year-old Haverhill boy who they said posts gang-related images on his Facebook page.
Police identified Beetlejuice as Manzueta.
Both Manzueta and the boy were subsequently arrested on warrants. Police said that when they arrested the boy, he was wearing a GPS monitoring device on his leg. He was a Department of Youth Services parolee.