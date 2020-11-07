Teens charged with using gun in Haverhill carjacking

HAVERHILL — A Haverhill teenager who police say took part in a carjacking involving a gun is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, where a judge will determine whether to continue holding him as a danger to society.
Police charged Fernando Crispin III, 18, of 5 Rose St., Apt. 3, with kidnapping, armed carjacking, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny over $1,200, conspiracy, armed robbery, and assault and battery with a firearm.
The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 2 in which police said Crispin and a 15-year-old boy had arranged to buy marijuana from a man and then robbed him and stole his vehicle, which the man said had more than $11,000 in cash inside.
Crispin was arraigned on the charges Friday in Haverhill District Court, where a judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.
Police said they requested a warrant from Lawrence Juvenile Court for the arrest of Crispin's 15-year-old accomplice. Information about the status of that boy was unavailable at the time of this report.
Crispin appeared in court alongside another teen — Johan Farias, 18, of 17 Forest Acres Drive, whom police charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest in an incident unrelated to the carjacking.
Police said Farias was driving a car that Crispin was a passenger in when officers stopped the vehicle on Friday just after 11:30 a.m. at Primrose and Rose streets because of an expired registration sticker. Police said that while they questioned Farias, his passenger, whom they recognized as Crispin, was sweating profusely.
Police said they had been looking for Crispin in connection to a carjacking that took police Nov. 2 in Haverhill. They said they arrested him after a brief struggle.
During Friday's arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Stephen LaMonica emphasized that Farias was not a co-defendant in the carjacking case, but that he was arrested for driving without a license and resisting arrest when police stopped the car he was driving. After appearing in court, Farias was released on personal recognizance.
According a police report, the carjacking investigation began Nov. 2 just before 1 p.m., when police were dispatched to St. James Cemetery on Primrose Street where a man told them that someone had stolen his minivan.
The man, whom police identified as a 47-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was covered in mud from the knees down and had dirt on his hands and arms, and a small cut on his face, according to a police report.
Police said the man initially made up a story about why he was in Haverhill and, during questioning later at the police station, admitted to investigators that he was in the city to sell marijuana products. He said he had received a Snapchat message from someone named "nandoyen" asking to meet him at a home on New Street, where two young males got into his minivan.
According to the police report, the man described the males to investigators this way: One was chubby, about 5 feet-8 inches tall with a shaved head, while the other was thin and had short black hair in a bowl-style cut with bangs. The report said the man told police that the chubby male threatened him with a gun and that the thin male told him to drive to St. James Cemetery because the thin male didn't want his mother to see a drug deal take place near his home, according to the police report.
The man told police that he was ordered to drive to the back of the cemetery, and then to get out of the van and onto his knees, according to the report. The report said he begged for his life, but then decided to fight back and got into a scuffle with the chubby male. The man said the two males eventually drove away in his van, according to the police report.
Police said they found marijuana along with THC products on the ground where the man said the carjacking happened.
The man also told investigators that his cell phone and wallet were in his van, and that $1,500 was in the wallet and $10,000 was in the glove box, according to the police report. Police said they found the man's van in a driveway on New Street, but did not find any money. Police said they did find a "large amount of marijuana and THC products" inside the vehicle, according to the report.
Investigators said a social media search for the name "nandoyen" led them to Crispin, who is known to police. They said his address of 5 Rose St. abuts the rear of New Street, where the man said he met the two young males. Police said Crispin's juvenile accomplice is known to them as well.