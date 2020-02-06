HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold its annual Scout Shabbat service Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.
Co-sponsored by the National Jewish Committee on Scouting, this free event is open to all Scouts and their families, regardless of religious affiliation.
Scouts should wear their uniforms and awards earned, and plan to arrive at 6:45 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
The service will be followed by an Oneg Shabbat (refreshments and social hour). Everyone in the community is invited to attend.
For more information, visit online at jewishscouting.org/ or njcgs.org/. The temple is located at 514 Main St.
YWCA seeks nominations for Tribute to Women
LAWRENCE — The YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts is seeking to honor women who have made a difference in the community.
Nominations will be accepted through March 1 and can be sent to the YWCA, Attention Jeanne Osborn, at 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, MA 01840 or by going on-line to www.ywcanema.org and following the Tribute tab.
The Tribute to Women luncheon takes place at the Andover Country Club on May 14 from noon until 2 p.m. and serves as the YWCA’s major fundraising event.
Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards luncheon has recognized more than 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations.
The event’s honorary chairwoman is former state Sen. Susan Tucker, D-Andover.
Democracy discussion planned
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Indivisible presents “How Democracies Die,” a presentation and discussion with author and Harvard University political scientist Steven Levitsky, Ph.D., Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the UU Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland St.
This event is free and all are welcome.
Levitsky's 2018 book by the same title describes how elected leaders can gradually subvert the democratic process so as to increase their power and erode freedoms and democratic principles in government.
Winter parking reminder
DERRY — The Department of Public Works reminds residents to follow the town's rules when it comes to parking and snow placement.
Derry's winter parking ban is in effect through April 1. During that time, residents may not park on any public road between midnight and 6 a.m. Any vehicle parked in violation will be towed and returned only after the owner pays the bill.
Residents also are not allowed to put snow or ice on town-maintained portions of roads. Blowing, shoveling or plowing snow into the street creates a very dangerous situation that can cause accidents. Violators will be fined.
The town does not repair mailboxes damaged during snow removal. Also, stakes, rocks or other markers placed at the edge of pavement may be damaged.