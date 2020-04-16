HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold a virtual Holocaust Remembrance Day service at 7 p.m. Friday.
Unlike previous years and due to the coronavirus crisis, the temple will not be able to open its doors to those who want to honor the victims of the Holocaust.
This year's Yom HaSho'ah service will be accessible through the online meeting platform Zoom.
The guest speaker, journalist and author Helen Epstein, will talk about her mother's captivity in several Nazi concentration camps, including Terezin, Auschwitz, Neuengamme and Bergen-Belsen. Franci Rabinek Epstein, the speaker's mother, survived the camps and wrote about the long ordeal.
Helen Epstein edited "Franci's War," the recently published memoir of the Holocaust written by her mother. Rabinek Epstein was born in Prague, Czech Republic, in 1920 and died in 1989.
The service will feature the traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs and readings.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual director of Temple Emanu-El, will be joined by the Rev. Frank Clarkson, minister of the Universalist-Unitarian Church of Haverhill; the Rev. Sarah van Gulden, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church of Haverhill; the Rev. Zac Harmon, rector of St. Christopher Episcopal Church of Hampstead, New Hampshire; the Rev. Kit Lonergan, rector of St. James Episcopal Church of Groveland; and the Rev. John Delaney, pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish of Haverhill.
Those who wish to access the virtual service are advised to contact the Temple Emanu-El office at Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org to obtain the meeting identification number and password.