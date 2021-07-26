HAVERHILL— Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill recently welcomed Elisheva (Elli) Pripas, a rabbinic student from Hebrew College, as rabbinic intern. Beginning Aug. 1, she will be assisting Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, with High Holy Day and selected Shabbat services and working with the religious school students and faculty.
"Elli Pripas is a warm and wonderful service leader and a seasoned educator, as well as a lovely singer,” Broekhuysen said. "I look forward very much to her internship with Temple Emanu-El and all of the knowledge, compassion, and ruach (spirit) she brings to our community."
Pripas is entering her third of six years of rabbinical school at Hebrew College, where she is also pursuing a Master of Jewish Education. After working for two years in Hebrew schools in the Boston area, she is excited to be the rabbinic intern at Temple Emanu-El this year. She also loves singing, and previously was an ensemble member for Friday night services with her congregation in Minneapolis. She also was involved in Jewish social justice organizing as a member of Jewish Community Action's Leadership Team for their Decriminalizing Communities work.
Pripas served for three years as an AmeriCorps member, working with educational and nonprofit organizations in Minneapolis-St. Paul. She also has been an advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual violence for five years.
Annual Chili Cookoff planned
HAVERHILL — Do you make a really great chili? If so then the Haverhill Firefighting Museum invites you to be a contestant in its annual Chili Cookoff.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tasting and judging is from 6 to 8 p.m.
General admission is $10 and you be the judge. Prizes awarded for best individual, best business, and best first responder.
The event includes a balloon pop, cash bar, door prizes and a silent auction.
The museum is at 75 Kenoza Ave. For more information, contact Cynthia Graham at 978-994-1854 or Patricia Graham at 978-835-1565.
Happy birthday Thelma Todd
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park will celebrate the 115th birthday of Lawrence's Hollywood star, Thelma Todd, on Saturday, July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street. This free event, which is sponsored by the friends of the visitors center, includes a movie matinee and a screening of several of Todd's comedy shorts, as well free popcorn, birthday cake and a special guest.
Memorabilia exhibit courtesy of Joseph Bella. For more information, call 978-794-1655