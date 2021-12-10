HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El's fall 2021 author series continues with a talk by Rahel Musleah Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.
The event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required at bit.ly/Fall2021AuthorSeries.
Musleah will present a program titled "Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family." Musleah introduces audiences to the rich culture of the Jews of India and Iraq.
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.