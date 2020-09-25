HAVERHILL — Students learning remotely from home were shut out of their lessons Thursday morning after a temporary technology glitch forced several servers offline, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
According to an email sent to families shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday by Douglas Russell, technology director for the school district, intermittent outages impacted the district's website and LaunchPad services, which provide information and links for parents and staff.
Some Google Classroom, Drive and Meet functions were still accessible during the outage, Russell said.
Marotta said the issue stemmed from the district's domain registration and it is not expected to cause future issues.
"This morning, there was an issue with the district’s domain registration that caused some of our systems to not communicate properly," Marotta said Thursday. "Once that issue was resolved, resources such as our district website, HPS LaunchPad, and Google tools were restored to normal functionality. This unfortunate incident, while frustrating for teachers, students and families, should not be an issue moving forward."
Adopting a hybrid-based model for the 2020-2021 school year, Haverhill public schools students began learning remotely from home on Sept. 16. Remote learning is done in one of two ways, according to Jennifer Rubera, director of the district's Remote Learning Academy, which is for elementary and middle school students.
Rubera said students are either learning remotely from home three days a week as part of their hybrid schedule in their assigned groups, or enrolled in the Remote Learning Academy. Prior to the start of the school year, Haverhill families were given the option to choose a learning method for their child based on family and health needs. The Remote Learning Academy allows students the flexibility to do coursework completely from home with instruction from Haverhill public school teachers.
To get students used to attending school in the time of COVID-19, the district brought students who opted into in-person learning back in small groups called "cohorts" one day a week starting Sept. 21. Those students are also attending school in-person one day next week before their full hybrid schedule begins the week of Oct. 5.