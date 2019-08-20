METHUEN — The dress code is casual and the evening will feature a DJ, raffles, food and fun at the 45th reunion of the Tenney High School class of 1974.
Deadline to RSVP is Thursday, Sept. 5, for the event that will take place from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Merrimack Golf Course, 210 Howe St., Methuen.
The cost is $40. Checks can be made out to Tenney High Class of 1974 (maiden name in memo) and sent to Gail DeLucia, 2 Simone St., #2, Methuen, Massachusetts, 01844.
For more information, call DeLucia at 978-683-2188 or email Tenneyclassof74@verizon.net.
Cruise Day is Sunday at Winnekenni Castle
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle's annual summer cruise day featuring classic cars and live doo wop music is Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
This event is presented by the Cam Snappers Club and the Winnekenni Foundation Inc. The Bel Airs will perform live on the outdoor stage all afternoon. The Cam Snappers' award trophy, along with a trophy for people's choice, will be presented as the event draws to a close, so be sure to come and vote by 3:15 p.m. for your favorite car.
Food and refreshments will be available.
Show cars must arrive by 11 a.m. for registration and placement on the lawn. All are welcome and no pre-registration is required.
The foundation will conduct a voluntary toll upon arrival at the castle to benefit the care and operation of this majestic treasure.
For more information, visit winnekenni.com or email the castle at winnekenni@yahoo.com. Visit the Cam Snappers Club on Facebook. Visit the Bel Airs online at belairs.com.
Festival of Trees plans scavenger hunt
METHUEN — The Methuen Festival of Trees will hold its second scavenger hunt with this year’s theme being "A Tree Grows in Methuen."
This scavenger hunt adventure through historic Methuen will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by dinner and awards.
Starting from the festival’s headquarters at 13 Branch St., teams of four to 10 participants will work to reveal clues that will take them to 11 locations in and around Methuen, with the last stop featuring a buffet dinner and prizes.
Bonus points are earned through special activities at each stop, posting photos on social media and collecting special items along the way.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, the team with the best theme costumes and a Dead Wood prize for the team which comes in last. Every team member will receive raffle tickets for the 2019 Festival of Trees, making everyone a winner.
Tickets are $35 per person, which includes dinner at the end of the hunt. Children are welcome to be on teams. Proceeds support the historic preservation mission of the Festival of Trees.
To RSVP and join in the fun register online at methuenfestivalof trees.com, call the festival at 978-685-8878, or email info@methuenfestivaloftrees.com.
The 2019 Festival runs from Nov. 22 through Dec. 7.
Introduction to Judaism classes offered
HAVERHILL — Four Reform Jewish congregations of the Merrimack Valley are partnering to offer an engaging multi-session course for anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of Jewish life through a Reform lens.
The course will be held Tuesdays at 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 10 and runs for 18 sessions. Its location will rotate among the four participating congregations; a class schedule with locations will be sent upon registration.
Preregistration is required at reformjudaism.org/intro/ma. Payment of $100 for the entire course is due at, or before, the first class. Contact Temple Emanuel of Andover 978-470-1356 or bholstein@templeemanuel.net to make a payment before the start of the course.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen from Temple Emanu-El (Haverhill), Rabbi Dr. Robert S. Goldstein from Temple Emanuel (Andover), Rabbi Robin S. Sparr from Temple Emanuel of the Merrimack Valley (Lowell), and Rabbi Shoshana Perry from Congregation Shalom (Chelmsford) will be leading this course, which is designed for individuals and couples from various faith traditions and cultural backgrounds and those who have had no religious upbringing.
It is a good fit for interfaith couples, those raising Jewish children, spiritual seekers, individuals considering conversion, and Jews who want a meaningful adult Jewish learning experience. All people, perspectives, and questions are welcome.
Topics include holidays, life cycle celebrations, theology and core beliefs, Hebrew, prayer, the Bible and other sacred texts, history, anti-Semitism and the Holocaust, Zionism and Israel, the American Jewish experience, and the tapestry of the Jewish people today.
For more information, call 646-793-3196 or email intro@URJ.org.
The course is supported by the National Center to Encourage Judaism and created in partnership with the Union for Reform Judaism and local Reform congregations.