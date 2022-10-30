HAVERHILL — Details about the new three-year teachers contract that amounts to $25 million in wage increases were discussed during Thursday night's School Committee meeting at which the committee voted to ratify the agreement.
While the issue is largely settled for now, tempers over how the strike proceeded remained high during the meeting.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who was not present during the vote as he'd been advised by the state ethics commission not to get involved in contract talks as his son is a Haverhill teacher and union member, commented after the vote saying the new contract makes Haverhill teachers' salaries competitive with that of teachers in the region and in similar cities.
He said it is not right to compare Haverhill to more affluent communities like Newton, Brookline, Cambridge and Wellesley and that before the strike, Haverhill paid its teachers more than Lawrence, on average, but slightly less than Methuen.
Fiorentini said the contract will cost the city $18 million over three years and an additional $7 million in step increases and that in year three of the contract the city will need increased state aid to pay for it. He did not explain how much of a property tax increase taxpayers can expect.
School Committee member Paul Magliocchetti, a member of the bargaining team, said the day teachers went on strike the HEA had proposed a contract amounting to $50 million, then reduced it to $40 million, which he said was unaffordable to the city.
"It wasn't until the fourth day into negotiations that they came down to earth and we could talk real numbers," Magliocchetti said, noting he is concerned about the affordability of the contract even though the negotiation team received funding assurances from city and state officials.
"What we don't want to happen is going into budget time and ending up in a deficit and laying off the very teachers that we're trying to retain," he said.
"This was about money," Magliocchetti said about HEA's contract requests.
School Committee member Scott Wood, chair of the contract bargaining team, said the contract provides teachers with a 4% Cost of Living increase for FY23 (the current fiscal year) retroactive to July 1; 3% for FY24 and 3% for FY25. The contract also adds $1,000 to step 14, which is the top step in the contract, and modifies a few other steps.
Wood said his committee and the Haverhill Education Association (HEA) representing teachers agreed to form a safe working and learning environment task force that will meet quarterly to develop staff reporting protocols regarding classroom safety issues and an electronic reporting system.
HEA members voted on Oct. 21 to ratify the contract with a 99% vote in favor, according to HEA President Tim Briggs, who indicated teacher pay increases range from between 10% to 13% depending on education level and years of service.
Wood said diversity, equity and inclusion training and exploring ways of hiring and retaining individuals from underrepresented populations will be part of the discussions.
A return-to-work agreement allows all HEA members to return with no disciplinary actions regarding participation in the recent work stoppage (strike) Oct. 17-20, Wood noted, and for the HEA not to take any reprisals of those members who worked during the stoppage nor take action against parents or students.
Wood also said the HEA agreed to pay $200,000 for expenses incurred during the strike (from Oct. 17 to the time teachers returned Oct. 21) including legal fees for superior court actions, police details, overtime, child care, labor to prepare and distribute meals to students (Oct. 17-20), plus an additional $50,000 to launch a future Haverhill High School scholarship fund for underrepresented minority students who plan to attend a Massachusetts public college to become an educator.
During the public participation portion of the meeting, Alicia Smolar of Haverhill, who did not identify her ties to the school system, read from a lengthy printed statement attacking the School Committee saying its members were not heroes and held the district hostage.
She accused Magliocchetti of walking out of the negotiations, to which Magliocchetti responded by saying she had no idea what was going on at that time.
"Don't accuse me of ever walking out of anything," he said. "I've never walked out of anything in my life. Ma'm, you don't know what you're talking about."
Magliocchetti said the worst part of the negotiation process was "all the lies and misrepresentation that was misleading."
"I understand the union had to activate its base ... but it didn't need to get to where it got to," he said.
Smolar also attacked the mayor, claiming he paid $10,000 to a public relations firm to "slander the teachers."
Fiorentini said the School Committee hired the firm and that the School Committee also hired a lawyer through a public bidding process and that he was not involved in those decisions.
The mayor also responded to allegations and rumors that he was withholding funds by saying there were no funds to withhold.
Parent Nate Hartwell told the committee that last week's strike could have been prevented and the School Committee was "partly responsible."
School Committeeman Rich Rosa, who took part in the negotiations late in the process, said rumors attacking the negotiation committee and claiming teachers would be fired were untrue.
"At no time did anyone say or even suggest that anyone was going to be fired or retaliated against," Rosa said. "That was really unfortunate that that kind of thing was being said."
Wood said public records on the negotiations will soon be released and will dispel the misinformation that was being spread about his negotiation team during the strike.
