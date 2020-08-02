HAVERHILL — Parents and city leaders are debating how students should be taught when the school year begins, but one thing is clear: Haverhill must walk before it can run back to the classroom.
A slow, methodical approach is how many people with an interest in Haverhill schools say the academic year should start. But a major sticking point remains — whether students will spend more time learning in school classrooms or from remote locations like home.
"There are a lot of benefits to returning to in-person learning (in classrooms), but we don't want to do that until we're ready and safe," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said when unveiling three plans she submitted to the state for its review.
The state asked Haverhill to provide three different kinds of learning models: One calling for students to spend most of their time in classrooms; a second model that would have most learning done remotely online; and a third hybrid model featuring a relatively balanced schedule between classroom and remote learning.
These are the models Haverhill submitted to the state for it to consider:
— Students to be in classrooms four days per week, and learning remotely online on Wednesdays.
— A hybrid model that splits students into groups and sends them to school on certain days, depending on their academic needs and health requirements, and has them learning remotely other days. This model maintains a relative balance between the number of days of classroom learning and remote learning.
— A third model called a remote learning academy, which requires students to have four days per week of remote learning and one day in classrooms.
Marotta said she is uncertain whether the state will assign an educational model to Haverhill to start the school year or if the city will be able to choose a model it prefers. She said she favors the hybrid model, which would have the number of days of classroom and remote learning relatively balanced for most students.
After hearing from state education officials, the School Committee expects to vote Aug. 10 on the model Haverhill will use to start the school year.
Parent Gina Trombly of Bradford said she wants the city to open schools under the hybrid model, but to avoid having large numbers of students and staff in any school building.
"I agree that kids learn better in school and that it's more structured, but at this point we need to be hyper vigilant and not start off with putting too many kids in buildings at the same time," Trombly said.
A single parent who has three daughters at Hunking School, Trombly said there is no one plan for the opening of schools that will satisfy all parents. The district must take a gradual approach toward reopening, she said.
But she recognizes that remote learning at home is not an easy task.
"I know a lot of parents want their children back in school,'' Trombly said. "For many parents, it's not easy to work from home and a lot of people are concerned about losing their jobs. But moving too quickly is going to get us into trouble.''
In an effort to alleviate remote learning concerns for families, the district has partnered with groups like the Greater Haverhill Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA to allow students to spend remote learning days there. That way, Marotta said, working parents would not need to worry about meals for their children, child care or concerns over spotty internet service. All social distancing protocols would be in place, she said.
In favor of learning at home
Parent Adam Ryan of Haverhill said he wants the school year to start with remote learning — children participating in lessons by using the internet at home or another location away from the school building.
Ryan said his daughter, who is entering fifth grade at Silver Hill School, did well with remote learning in the spring when all Haverhill students took lessons from home after schools closed due to COVID-19.
"My daughter had fewer distractions and there was no bullying. She progressed in her learning," Ryan said. "It was almost like she was in school .... Every time I peeked in her room she was video chatting with a teacher. Her entire class did it together, only virtually."
In a June survey of 1,013 Haverhill parents, 29% reported that remote learning in the spring was going "better than" or "much better than" expected for their children.
As part of the hybrid model being considered for September, students would be placed into "cohorts'' called groups A and B and attend school in person either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and learn remotely on the other days. The same teacher would direct both the in-person and remote lessons to provide consistency.
The hybrid model's "cohort'' or group C includes high-needs students, Marotta said, and would be made up of children with disabilities in substantially separate learning environments, along with level 1 and level 2 English Language learners who struggle with the language. Group C would attend school four days per week and learn remotely on Wednesdays.
The group called "cohort D'' would attend school in person on Wednesdays and participate in what the district calls a remote learning academy the other four days of the week. Marotta said students in that academy are the 10 to 20% that either require or choose to learn remotely.
There's 'no right answer'
While Marotta said she prefers that Haverhill's 8,000-plus students begin the school year with a hybrid mix of classroom and remote learning, she acknowledged there is "no right answer."
A public comment session for families to offer feedback on the models is planned for Thursday night, she said.
Remote learning may have worked well for some Haverhill students when schools were closed in the spring, but other students were left at a disadvantage, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
"There was a truly heroic effort by our staff with remote learning, and many kids benefited from remote learning, but the stark truth is remote learning left many children, particularly many special-needs and low-income children, behind," Fiorentini said. "Remote learning left behind the children most in need of our assistance.''
Marotta said remote learning at the start of this school year will move beyond the "crisis learning" of last semester, which had a basic pass/fail grading system. In this year's remote learning, students' work will receive specific grades and there will be structure and continuity from grade to grade and from school to school, she said.
The district's remote learning director will be Whittier Middle School teacher Jennifer Rubera, Marotta said.
Teachers frown on remote learning
Haverhill Education Association President Anthony Parolisi argues remote learning should simply be used as a bridge to get schools in shape so they can open safely for students and educators.
"Remote learning is not the future of education," said Parolisi, who teaches at Consentino Middle School.
Parolisi said he looks forward to the upcoming public feedback session to hear from families whose voices are not normally heard. He encourages them to speak up when it comes to issues of school equity and mental health of students.
School Committee members share his concerns.
"We've talked about the health risks (of COVID-19), but we have a very high population of economically disadvantaged kids,'' said committee member Scott Wood. "Their parents aren't tuning into School Committee meetings. They aren't looking at the notices you're sending home. Too much time is going to be lost to give them a shot in life.
"I certainly hope economically disadvantaged kids will fall into the 'high needs' category,'' he said. "We need to make sure that whatever plans we come up with have the supports in place so these kids can succeed in life. Those kids aren't going to have parents emailing us. Those kids don't have anyone — but they do have us."
"This is a once-every-100-year event: There is no perfect answer," School Committee member Gail Sullivan said of the effect of the pandemic on schools. "We have to err on the side of caution, but there is a price to pay for kids not being in school. The whole country is suffering from depression, and if all the adults are suffering, can you imagine what the children are thinking? ''
Parolisi said it will take a citywide effort to get Haverhill children back into school buildings. He hopes to resurrect monthly meetings formerly convened by the Joint Labor Management Committee. That committee includes the superintendent and members of the teachers union, School Committee and Haverhill Education Coalition — a group that works to increase parental involvement in schools and community awareness of school issues.
Haverhill students were originally scheduled to start the school year Sept. 2. The tentative first day of school has been moved to Sept. 16, however, due to new guidelines from the state that allow for 10 days at the start of the year for teacher training and professional development, plus preparation work, Marotta said.
Fiorentini said he would like to have all Haverhill children back in schools by Nov. 1, and wants to re-evaluate that deadline on Oct. 15.
He argued that a careful, data-driven reopening worked to restart the economy — statewide and in Haverhill — so there's no reason to think it wouldn't work for the schools.
"If we do not reopen our schools,'' the mayor said, "we are doing an incredible disservice to our children.''
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.