HAVERHILL — COVID-19 may have changed traditional Easter plans, but there's two things the coronavirus can't take away: family fun and egg hunts.
The Great Egg Hunt, a fun, interactive event, runs from April 4 to 12 in Haverhill and other area communities. Granite United Church in Haverhill and Salem, New Hampshire, is hosting this event and has asked multiple local churches to be a part of it. Hundreds of homes throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire are expected to take part.
To participate, download egg images at graniteunited.com/printable-eggs and use your artistic abilities to decorate them. Then display your decorated eggs on your front door or in the windows of your home.
After your egg picture is up, hop in the car or go for a walk with your family to see who can find the most eggs this Easter.
Annual citywide cleanup canceled
HAVERHILL — The city has canceled its annual citywide cleanup for this year.
Haverhill Brightside member Dave LaBrode said some people were hoping the event could be held in the fall, but that he and Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette thought it wouldn’t be the same for a number of reasons.
"There are just too many moving pieces to try to come up with a make-up date," LaBrode said. "First off, it is not just about picking up litter, it is about raking debris, planting, and such. By September or so, not only is most of this stuff passed its prime, but it will be hard to work with the areas as they will be overgrown with growth from the summer."
Also, LaBrode said, it would be more difficult to actually get to the litter, and poison ivy would be everywhere by then.
"Bottom line here is that many of the areas will simply be too overgrown," he said. "The other thing is, many events will be postponed from the spring and more than likely take place in the fall, so we would be competing with them as well. And then the whole ramping back up. There is always a lot of enthusiasm in the spring for obvious reasons ... long winter and such."
Additionally, Ouellette said it's not fair to be reaching out to sponsors for most of the year.
"For all of the above reasons, it makes sense to cancel," Ouellette said. "We're hoping this will return next year, bigger and stronger than ever."
In the meantime take a look right outside your front door," LaBrode said. "See some litter, pick it up. Your are doing your small part during this crisis."
This annual cleanup, a public and private partnership, has been taking place for more than 20 years in Haverhill.
Taxpayer Assistance Program enacted
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has extended deadlines for real estate and personal property taxes, auto excise payments and water and sewer bills.
Fourth quarter real estate and personal property tax bills with a due date of May 1 are extended to June 1, without interest or penalties:
Motor vehicle excise tax bills with a due date of March 10 or later are due by April 23, regardless of due date printed on the bill.
Water and sewer bills mailed Feb. 1 and due March 2 are due May 1. Bills mailed May 1 and normally due June 1 are now due July 1.
No overdue balance notices are being sent and no shutoffs or cancellation of services for non-payment will take place until further notice.
Credit card fees on bills paid online at the city’s website are being waived. See cityofhaverhill.com/online_services/non_tax_payments.php.
During the COVID-19 emergency, the office of the treasurer/collector is closed to the public. However, there are several optional payment methods available. Mail checks to: City of Haverhill, Treasurer/Collector, 4 Summer St., Room 114, Haverhill, MA 01830.
You can pay online or drop payments off in the treasurer/collector’s drop box located outside of City Hall on the Main Street side. Do not enclose cash.
If you have any questions regarding payments, call 311 (978-358-1311) or the treasurer/collector’s office at 978-374-2320 or AMcosker@cityofhaverhill.com.